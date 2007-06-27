Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/27/2007

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes five and six of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. Hear the group's thoughts on the 16-0 regular season and the aftermath of quarterback Matt Cassel's play in the wake of Tom Brady's 2008 injury.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.