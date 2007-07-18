Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 06 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/18/2007

Jul 18, 2007 at 03:00 AM

The guessing game continues.

Media speculation abounds about what roads Asante Samuel and the Patriots will take in their contract negotiations. NFL.com and The Boston Globe take a crack at it today.

Meanwhile, Samuel finally does some talking of his own. In an interesting interview with ESPN.com's Page 2, the franchise-tagged cover-guy covers a panoply of topics, from haircuts to self-inflicted tattoos to who he's voting for in the 2008 presidential election. And, yes, he does address his status with the Patriots.

One of the more direct questions he answers is "Who's better: you or [All-Pro cornerback] Champ Bailey?"

"You know me, I think I'm better hands down," he laughed. "Me being a competitor, I'll never say any man is better than me. I think I'm the best out there. My play speaks for itself. I don't go around bragging about it. I let you guys talk about it. And you guys say I'm up there."

Another Patriot who's starting to be considered "up there" at his position is defensive lineman Ty Warren. And it's starting to pay dividends for him. Warren has just been named the new spokesman for exercise equipment manufacturer Cybex.

"When playing for a champion, you need to train like a champion. Nothing short of winning is expected every week," Warren says in a statement on the company's Web site. "Training with Cybex equipment has produced greater results with my conditioning program so that I can perform like a champion."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Stevenson up for the 'everyday challenge'

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Brandon Bolden

Steve Burton sits down with Brandon Bolden to discuss the Patriots plans for the playoffs, and the chance to improve their record heading down to Miami. Bolden also speaks to his experiences playing in the Florida heat and humidity, and talks about their mindset heading into the final regular-season game.

Ja'Whaun Bentley on playing Miami 1/6: "We gotta get ready to go"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

AFC Playoff Picture: Week 18

Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture leading to Week 18 and into the postseason.

Rhamondre Stevenson 1/6: "You always gotta make one or two people miss"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots players discuss their upcoming trip to Miami

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, and Davon Godchaux address the media leading up to their Sunday matchup against The Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

Matthew Judon 1/6: "We just need to stay in the now, and handle our business in Miami"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, January 6th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising