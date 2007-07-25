Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/25/2007

This sounds familiar, doesn't it?
Defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who started last year's training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, looks like he'll be back there again when the 2007 camp opens this Friday.
According to published reports today, Seymour, who's nursing a knee injury, and eight other Patriots have been placed on the PUP. Wide receiver Troy Brown (knee) is among them, but running back Laurence Maroney, who had offseason shoulder surgery, is not.
As for other training camp story lines to watch this summer, ESPN.com and MSNBC.com take a look at New England's situation.
And looking into the future, some media outlets are beginning to speculate on head coach Bill Belichick's status once this season ends. Today's Boston Herald examines both sides of the question, but ultimately thinks Belichick will be around for the foreseeable future.
And what does running back Kevin Faulk's future look like? Super-sized, perhaps. Faulk has just joined an investment partnership that has acquired several Burger King restaurants.