Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/3/2007

Jul 03, 2007 at 02:15 AM

The numbers are lottery-like. Better, in fact.

Imagine hitting the Powerball and getting the lump-sum check mailed to your house or direct-deposited to your bank account.

That's how the NFL's highest-paid players must feel. In an interesting story today, USA Today has compiled a list of the league's top money-makers from last season. Two Patriots, Tom Brady and Richard Seymour, are in the top ten, and one of them is number one overall.

Meanwhile, SI.com has come up with their own list: The NFL's top owners, from best to worst. It should come as no surprise to Pats fans that New England's Robert Kraft is ranked at the very top, along with son Jonathan.

Wide receiver Randy Moss continues to see his value rise. Fantasy experts are putting him near the top of their lists, while ESPN.com says he's one of five players who could turn his team's season into a great one.

And finally, during an appearance on the radio this week, head coach Bill Belichick made some brief comments about the status of running back Laurence Maroney. A quote can be found on Rotoworld.com today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/29

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Adrian Phillips 12/29: "We know what we have to fix"

Patriot's defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/29: "It's just figuring out a way to win"

Patriot's safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Mac Jones on Jaguars Defense 12/29: "They bring a lot of pressure"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 12/29: "We know what we're capable of"

Patriot's linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Bill Belichick on John Madden 12/29: "Huge loss for the NFL"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 12/29: "I have the opportunity to make plays"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
