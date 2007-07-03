Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/3/2007

The numbers are lottery-like. Better, in fact.

Imagine hitting the Powerball and getting the lump-sum check mailed to your house or direct-deposited to your bank account.

That's how the NFL's highest-paid players must feel. In an interesting story today, USA Today has compiled a list of the league's top money-makers from last season. Two Patriots, Tom Brady and Richard Seymour, are in the top ten, and one of them is number one overall.

Meanwhile, SI.com has come up with their own list: The NFL's top owners, from best to worst. It should come as no surprise to Pats fans that New England's Robert Kraft is ranked at the very top, along with son Jonathan.