Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/7/2010

A predictably quiet day on the Patriots front with the players and coaches all over the NFL enjoying their final days of freedom before training camps are set to kickoff later this month. But there were a few items of interest involving the Patriots …
ESPNBoston's Mike Reissdoes his best to help out fans from all over the world with his best places to watch the Patriots item on his blog.
Shalize Manza-Youngof the *Boston Globe *continues with part 4 of her series of questions facing the team heading into training camp.
The Boston Herald's Ian Rapaporthas details of Randy Mossteaming up with NBA star O.J. Mayofor a charity event.
Bill O'Brien is the focus of a piece by NESN.com's Jeff Howe. Howe believes the team can't afford poor play-calling from the de facto offensive coordinator.
Nationally, ESPN.com's Tim Grahamposes the following question: What was the AFC East's top offseason move? He lists plenty of options.