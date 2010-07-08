Patriots.com News Blitz - 7/8/2010

WEEI.com's football blog has recapped a segment on NFL Network in which there was a discussion of Patriots Pro Bowl WR **Wes Welker** being ahead of schedule in his rehab from knee surgery and his timetable for returning full-time to on-field action.
There's a speculative blog entry on WEEI about the status of Patriots rookies signing prior to the start of training camp.
FOX Sports' website offers an AFC East primer.
The Boston Globe examines the Patriots coaching situation in a blog posting today.
The Boston Herald, meanwhile, has a photo and a story about the Patriots cheerleaders' new uniforms.