Patriots.com News Blitz 8/11/04

Nick Cafardo of the The Boston Globe has a feature on David Patten, saying that the veteran receiver having to prove himself in training camp is nothing new. "Patten is back at it again, trying to prove to a lot of people -- maybe even himself -- that he still can perform magic on the field," writes Cafardo. … In his notebook he writes that the Patriots and unsigned first-round pick Benjamin Watson are still not in accord despite a trip by Watson to the Kansas City office of agent Tom Condon.

The Boston Hearald's Kevin Mannix (aka, The Professor) also has a clip on Patten in his notebook. "Rumors of David Patten imminent departure from the Patriots scene, usually rampant at this time of year, have been noticeably absent thus far in training camp," observes Mannix. … He also has a feature on Corey Dillon, who he says has been "nothing but positive" over the first two weeks of camp. "Going by what we've seen for the last couple of weeks - and from the comments of his coach and teammates - there's reason for optimism regarding Dillon," he writes.

Shalise Manza Young has a feature on Fred McCrary in the The ProJo, including the scoop that he owns a Barbershop-the-movie-like hair establishment in Providence. "McCrary's business is thriving, and he's not doing too bad at his job, either," writes Young. … … Her notebook focuses on the recent praise by Bill Belichick for Rohan Davey.

The Hartford Courant's Alan Greenberg says that Dan Koppen and Dana Stubblefield, on different sides of the ball, are both hitting the playbook during training camp with hopes that it pays off in December. Says Greenberg, "Stubblefield and Koppen, the shaved head and the redhead, are blocking each other in training camp."

The Republican's Chris Kennedy says that Bob Hallen should provide much-needed depth along the offensive line this season. … His notebook looks at the Patriots prep work for Friday's preseason opener against Philadelphia.

Michael Parente of the Woonsocket Call says that 24-year-old Richard Seymour provides a veteran presence for the Patriots. "Bill Belichick still chuckles whenever someone talks about Richard Seymour's being an elder statesman," writes Parente.