Patriots.com News Blitz 8/19/04

In today's Boston Globe, Adam Kilgore examines the role Asante Samuel could play for the Patriots this season. There is no denying the potential Samuel has, it is just a matter of him bringing his best stuff to the field day after day. If he can do that "he'll likely overtake Tyrone Poole for the starting cornerback job opposite Ty Law," Kilgore writes.

Kilgore also writes about Bill Belichick's displeasure with last Friday night's passing performance. "On paper, the passing game appeared to be mediocre, not a disaster," says Kilgore. "On film, at least in Belichick's eyes, it was. And the blame could be spread throughout the entire offense."

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald reports on Belichick's ire as well, quoting the coach as saying "It wasn't any good. You were at the (Eagles) game, right? The only passes we completed were ones that we scrambled around on or broke a tackle in the pocket (Brady to Patten for 19 yards) or some loose play where we scrambled and hit somebody after the protection broke down and after the coverage broke down. That's great. That's football, but at some point during the year you have to drop back, block them, throw it and catch it."

While on the topic of Patriots coaches, Felger looks at new linebackers coach Dean Pees, who left the college ranks to join the World Champions. "Pees has returned to the tree this year, giving up his established position as head coach at Kent State to join Belichick's staff. Pees walks into a situation where the position at his command is deep, experienced and as intelligent as any group in football," writes Felger.

In The Hartford Courant, Alan Greenberg spotlights the two starting offensive tackles, Matt Light and Tom Ashworth. "Ashworth and Light are each 26, and their consistency is a comfort to quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick," Greenberg writes.

Bob Glauber of The Cape Cod Times has only positive things to say about the team, writing "I am behind the end zone of the Patriots' practice field, trying to find one reason why they shouldn't repeat as Super Bowl champions. An hour goes by. Then another. Still searching." Glauber ends his search by concluding "The only thing I can see are all the reasons they'll win it again."

Rob Bradford of The Lowell Sun writes about David Patten, who, with job uncertainty once again looming, played well in the opening exhibition game. "Despite not having played since the sixth game of last season because of shoulder and knee injuries, the wide receiver showed his resilience once again. This time it was two-catch, 28-yard, one-touchdown performance," writes Bradford.

Michael Parente reports from training camp for today's Woonsocket Call. "Wednesday's practice routine showed how serious Belichick is about cleaning up the passing game," writes Parente. "The quarterbacks worked on fundamentals, such as taking snaps from the center and tossing around medicine balls, before executing scout-team drills in preparation for Saturday." -

In today's notebook, Parente describes the "Lighter" side of yesterday's practice, which was the last one open to the fans.