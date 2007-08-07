Patriots.com News Blitz - 8/7/2007

In his weekly chat with reporters, Patriots QB Tom Brady addressed the biggest news in his life so far: his 30th birthday.

"I never would have imagined any of this stuff would have happened," he said Monday after the team's morning practice. "It's been a wild ride. It's been 30 great years. I hope for another 30 like this. That would be pretty exciting."

And he says he has no plans to hang up his cleats any time soon.

"If Vinny [Testaverde] can play 'til 43, I hope I can play to at least half of that, to 37 or 38. I'll play as long as I can. Everyone always says, 'Don't you want to retire? You're going to get hurt.' There's nothing more fun than this. I'm going to play as long as I can. Until they take my locker down in there, I'm going to be coming in every day."

Meantime, a much younger James Sanders is displaying a maturity beyond his years. In a feature in today's Providence Journal, the Pats safety talks about the family responsibilities he took on when his single mom worked long hours to support him and his siblings.

"I just knew that my mother needed me to do something, and I had to take control," the 23-year old California native explained in the piece. "At the time, I didn't know how important it was. I just knew that mom needed help to get something done, and I took control."