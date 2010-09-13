Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/13/2010

Quarterback Tom Brady proved he was worth the highest paid annual salary in NFL history yesterday. No. 12 threw 25-for-35 over 258 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions.

The* Boston Globe* offers insight into why they call Tom "Terrific."

Other Patriots who stood out yesterday, in the season home opener at Gillette Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, were wide receiver Wes Welker, with eight catches on 64 yards, two TDs, linebacker Gary Guyton and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who both scored their first career touchdowns (Gronkowski, his first career catch), receiver Brandon Tate, with a 97-yard kickoff return to open the second half, and safety Patrick Chung, who had a team-high 16 tackles on defense.

Read the Boston Herald's report on Gary Guyton's 59-yard interception return for his first career touchdown.

