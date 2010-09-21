 Skip to main content
Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/21/2010

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz... Good Cop: Brady; Bad Cop: Belichick, Faulk gets tested, should Jets safety Smith have been ejected? and Gostkowski kicks it into high gear.

Sep 21, 2010 at 03:30 AM

Despite a morose Belichick in yesterday's press conference, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is trying to find the silver lining from Sunday's 28-14 loss to the New York Jets.

"We have a good team,'' Brady said yesterday on WEEI. "You see that in the first half. I think part of what I was saying to [the offensive coordinator], I was very frustrated, but I'm certainly not discouraged. Because there's proof.

"Last week [against Cincinnati] we played good. We played really good for the first half of the football game [in New York]. Obviously our consistency, we need to do a better job in the second half of yesterday's game.''

While Brady looks for the light out of the woods, Belichick sees the forest for the trees.

"There are obviously a lot of things we need to do better,'' Belichick said. "I feel like we can do better — should do better. So we've just got to get back to work this week and get ready for Buffalo and also get things straightened out on our end, just things we need to do better. It's pretty much across the board and all three phases of the game: playing, coaching, offense, defense, special teams, you name it. It's just not as efficient as what it needs to be.''

Quotes furnished by the *Boston Globe*.

One aspect of the team New England may not be able to repair by Sunday, against the Bills, is 12-year veteran Patriot Kevin Faulk, who sustained some sort of injury on his right leg after an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Jets game.

"They're doing some tests on Kevin and we'll know more when they tell us," Belichick said in yesterday's press conference.

Read more about it on *ESPNBoston.com*.

Belichick also addressed Jets safety Eric Smith's "cheap shot" on Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker in Sunday's game. When asked what he said to the officials, Belichick responded:

"We were just talking about the play and the call, how [the officials] saw it," he said.

Read reports by *ESPNBoston.com* and the *Boston Herald*.

After successfully booting 26-for-31 field goals last season, Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski opens at 1-for-4 for New England, two games into 2010.

"I've done this millions of times, made millions of kicks," Gostkowski told the Boston Globe. "...And I've made a lot more [field goals] than I've missed and hopefully come three or four weeks down the road from now I can look back and say 'what was that all about?'''

Read the full *Globe* story. The article also mentions Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather and running back Kevin Faulk.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

