Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/26/2006

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reports on Doug Gabriel's play in the Broncos game. A clerical error giving Benjamin Watson one of Daniel Graham's receptions has been cleared up, leaving Gabriel alone at the top of the receptions chart with 6 catches for 65 yards.

John Tomase offers the Boston Herald's Patriots Notebook, which includes stories on Doug Gabriel and Corey Dillon, and the stats error originally giving Benjamin Watson a career-best game.

Jackie MacMullan of *The Boston Globe* analyzes Tom Brady's body language in Sunday's game against the Broncos. MacMullan compares Brady to a guy wearing a tuxido at a picnic.

Eric McHugh of The Patriot Ledger also looks at Brady's demeanor and performance against the Broncos.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald questions how much of the offense's struggling play has to do with Brady. Felger doesn't see how any objective person could say the problems are all Brady's fault, or even mostly his fault. Felger grades the Patriots play against the Broncos in a position-by-position breakdown, giving Brady a "B-".

*The Boston Herald* sports staff takes a look at big plays that have hurt the Pats this season and big plays that the Bengals have made.

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe takes a look at some of the big plays opposing offenses have had during the first few games of the season. In three games, four touchdown passes of 30 yards or more have been given up. By comparison, it wasn't until the eighth game last year against Indianapolis that the Patriots surrendered their fourth touchdown pass of 30 yards or more.

*The Boston Globe* also explains that the Patriots will play in the China Bowl, which will be held Aug. 8, 2007 in Beijing. But how does the NFL fit with the People's Republic of China financially?

In today's Boston Herald, Gerry Callahan dissects a play that occured during the final minutes of the first half in Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Broncos. In the play, a Denver linebacker tackled Kevin Faulk, who was awaiting a screen pass from Brady.

John Tomase of the *Boston Herald* compares the Patriots defense to a lottery, with offenses tossing balls deep, hoping to hit it big. Denver victimized the secondary by hitting receiver Javon Walker on touchdown passes of 32 and 83 yards.

Albert Breer of the Boston Herald reports on the Patriots defense, which couldn't capitalize on punter Josh Miller's three boots that landed the Denver offense inside its 5-yard line.

Shalise Manza Young of *The Providence Journal* offers a piece on linebacker Rosevelt Colvin, who voiced some regrets after the Broncos-Patriots game. "I think it's just natural, when you play a game like that," Belichick said. "After the game I'm sure every player and every coach that was involved in that game thought about one or two or three things that they could have done differently or maybe a little better and feel like that could have helped us more in the game."

Shalise Manza Young also offers The Providence Journal's Patriots Notebook, which includes stories on Belichick's Monday press conference and a fourth-and-one play in the second quarter.

Bill Reynolds of The Providence Journal explains how the Patriots lost their mystique.

Alan Greenberg of the *Hartford Courant* explains that Belichick is as myopic as ever. No. Not literally, but he can't see around the Bengals big offense, and certainly can't be looking toward the 2007 preseason.

Win Bates of *The Enterprise* examines the Patriots difficulties in moving the ball last Sunday, though Brady said he didn't think the offense took a step back.

Tom King of *The Nashua Telegraph* takes a look at big plays that have hurt the Pats, offering quotes and insights from many defensive players.

Ian Clark of *The Union Leader* explains why the Pats are a work in progress.