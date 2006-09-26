Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Aug 21 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Mac Jones connects with Kendrick Bourne under pressure for 13-yard gain

Josh Uche recovers Packers' bad spike on third down

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles through Packers for TD

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Joint Practice in Green Bay

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/26/2006

In today's News Blitz, Doug Gabriel emerges as the top Patriots receiver in the Broncos game. What is Tom Brady's body language really saying? Big plays have been big trouble.

Sep 26, 2006 at 03:45 AM

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reports on Doug Gabriel's play in the Broncos game. A clerical error giving Benjamin Watson one of Daniel Graham's receptions has been cleared up, leaving Gabriel alone at the top of the receptions chart with 6 catches for 65 yards.

John Tomase offers the Boston Herald's Patriots Notebook, which includes stories on Doug Gabriel and Corey Dillon, and the stats error originally giving Benjamin Watson a career-best game.

Jackie MacMullan of *The Boston Globe* analyzes Tom Brady's body language in Sunday's game against the Broncos. MacMullan compares Brady to a guy wearing a tuxido at a picnic.

Eric McHugh of The Patriot Ledger also looks at Brady's demeanor and performance against the Broncos.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald questions how much of the offense's struggling play has to do with Brady. Felger doesn't see how any objective person could say the problems are all Brady's fault, or even mostly his fault. Felger grades the Patriots play against the Broncos in a position-by-position breakdown, giving Brady a "B-".

*The Boston Herald* sports staff takes a look at big plays that have hurt the Pats this season and big plays that the Bengals have made.

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe takes a look at some of the big plays opposing offenses have had during the first few games of the season. In three games, four touchdown passes of 30 yards or more have been given up. By comparison, it wasn't until the eighth game last year against Indianapolis that the Patriots surrendered their fourth touchdown pass of 30 yards or more.

*The Boston Globe* also explains that the Patriots will play in the China Bowl, which will be held Aug. 8, 2007 in Beijing. But how does the NFL fit with the People's Republic of China financially?

In today's Boston Herald, Gerry Callahan dissects a play that occured during the final minutes of the first half in Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Broncos. In the play, a Denver linebacker tackled Kevin Faulk, who was awaiting a screen pass from Brady.

John Tomase of the *Boston Herald* compares the Patriots defense to a lottery, with offenses tossing balls deep, hoping to hit it big. Denver victimized the secondary by hitting receiver Javon Walker on touchdown passes of 32 and 83 yards.

Albert Breer of the Boston Herald reports on the Patriots defense, which couldn't capitalize on punter Josh Miller's three boots that landed the Denver offense inside its 5-yard line.

Shalise Manza Young of *The Providence Journal* offers a piece on linebacker Rosevelt Colvin, who voiced some regrets after the Broncos-Patriots game. "I think it's just natural, when you play a game like that," Belichick said. "After the game I'm sure every player and every coach that was involved in that game thought about one or two or three things that they could have done differently or maybe a little better and feel like that could have helped us more in the game."

Shalise Manza Young also offers The Providence Journal's Patriots Notebook, which includes stories on Belichick's Monday press conference and a fourth-and-one play in the second quarter.

Bill Reynolds of The Providence Journal explains how the Patriots lost their mystique.

Alan Greenberg of the *Hartford Courant* explains that Belichick is as myopic as ever. No. Not literally, but he can't see around the Bengals big offense, and certainly can't be looking toward the 2007 preseason.

Win Bates of *The Enterprise* examines the Patriots difficulties in moving the ball last Sunday, though Brady said he didn't think the offense took a step back.

Tom King of *The Nashua Telegraph* takes a look at big plays that have hurt the Pats, offering quotes and insights from many defensive players.

Ian Clark of *The Union Leader* explains why the Pats are a work in progress.

Don't forget to check out USA Today's Inside Slant for an overall look at the Patriots updated weekly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/21: "I think everyone wants it to be as safe as possible"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Patriots players offer their thoughts and prayers for Isaiah Bolden after he sustained an injury during Saturday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Patriots vs. Packers Highlights - Preseason Week 2

Watch highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers during Preseason Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising