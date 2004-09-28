Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz 9/29/04

Today's Blitz includes Ron Borges on Drew Bledsoe, Mickael Felger on Eugene Wilson, and Michael Parente on Richard Seymour.

Sep 28, 2004 at 05:00 PM

Hey Patriots fans... we have you covered. Let Patriots.com be your personal clipping service. Patriots.com News Blitz will scan the newspapers and Internet for everything Patriots and serve it to you every morning, Monday through Friday. Be sure to check out Patriots.com News Blitz every day for the latest on what's being written about your favorite team.

On Sunday, the Patriots will play the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Buffalo, led by former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe are off to an 0-2 start. As **Ron Borges** points out in The Boston Globe, Bledsoe is in a tough position. "Their offense can't score. It was 30th in the league a year ago and is 29th today. When that's the case, the blame falls on one man," writes Borges.

**Dan Shaugnessey** has a feature in the Globe about Daryl Williams, who was paralyzed by a gunshot wound while playing in a football game for Jamaica Plain High School in 1979. "The bullet stripped Darryl of his innocence and independence, but it did not take his spirit or his soul. And all these years later -- even after a city summer that had too many shootings involving too many kids -- Darryl's home voice-mail message still concludes with 'peace'," writes Shaugnessey.

In his notebook, Michael Felger writes that Eugene Wilson has emerged as one of the league's top defensive backs. "Wilson has outperformed every defensive back drafted ahead of him in 2003, with the exception of Dallas cornerback Terence Newman, who was the fifth overall pick," writes Felger. Felger also reports on Tom Brady's shoulder and Pete Carroll's memories of Bledsoe's time running the Pats offense.

**Jim Donaldson** of The Providence Journal takes a look at this season's injuries, which he says have been piling up around the league at an alarming rate. "No longer are NFL games tests of talent. Instead, they have become wars of attrition, writes Donaldson. "The weekly injury lists resemble casualty lists. It's not a question any more of which team has the best players, but which has the most healthy players."

The Hartford Courant runs the weekly Tribune Company NFL Poll. Once again, the Patriots sit at the top.

With one of Buffalo's biggest problems being protecting Bledsoe in the pocket, **Mike Reiss** of The MetroWest Daily News spotlights Bills O-line coach, Jim McNally. McNally, who Reiss says has a "reputation as one of the NFL's best teachers," worked in the 1970's as the line coach for Boston College. "McNally is known for his ability to mold top-notch lines with unheralded players," writes Reiss.

**Michael Parente** of The Woonsocket Call features defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who has yet to dominate the way he did most of last year. This week, he will be battling with Bills offensive lineman Mike Williams, a third-year tackle from The University if Texas. "Seymour plays his best when he's facing a difficult challenge, so perhaps this will be the week he snaps out of his early-season funk," writes Parente.

**Ask the writers of PFW your questions** >>
**Read all of the AskPFW Responses** >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

