Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/7/2010

Randy Moss spoke with William Bendetson of CBSSports.com and voiced his unhappiness with his current contract situation.

"When you have done so much and put so much work in, it kind of feels like I am not wanted," Moss said. "I am taking that in stride and playing my final year out and whatever the future holds is what it holds, but it is kind of a bad feeling -- feeling not wanted. It is not like my production has gone down. I am speaking from an individual standpoint. I don't know about [Patriots quarterback] Tom [Brady's] or whoever else's contract.

"I am a little older and understand the nature of the business -- the older you get the more your skills supposedly diminish, but I think I am getting wiser in how to use my physical skills. That's the frustrating part when you put so much heart and desire into things and feel like you are not wanted."

With the release of left outside linebacker Derrick Burgess on Saturday, Rob Ninkovich and Marques Murrell are top candidates to fill the position, reported ESPNBoston.com.

Coach Bill Belichick explained his reasoning to cut Burgess in a press conference Monday.

"We had to reduce our roster and we kept the players that are best for our team going forward. That's pretty much what it comes down to. Derrick came in, worked hard, got off to a late start this year, we just went with different players."

Safety Jarrad Page practiced with the Patriots for the first time Monday, after arriving Sunday via a trade from Kansas City.

"The Patriots are a team that's kind of like the Yankees," Page told the Boston Herald. "You never like 'em, but when you get a chance to play for them, you're excited. You're really happy that you get a chance to go to a team that is a perennial winner."

"[Page has] played in the league, we played against him, he's been a productive player. I'm glad we got him," Belichick told the Herald. "I think he'll be a good addition to the group. I think he'll help us. It looks like he's been able to do some different things in the past and we'll see how all that fits in with us."

No word on whether Pro Bowl guard Logan Mankins will return to the Patriots, reports the *Boston Globe*.

"I'm going to coach the players that are here and we'll talk about the ones that are here,'' Belichick said during Monday's press conference.

The Boston Herald and *E*SPNBoston.com reported similar stories.