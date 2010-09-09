Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 9/9/2010

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz...Tom Brady OK from accident, injury report released, Moss is still very much wanted on Patriots and Ochocinco tones it down. It's all in today's Patriots.com News Blitz...

Sep 09, 2010 at 03:00 AM

Quarterback Tom Brady reported to practice this morning after being involved in a two-car accident at 6:34 a.m. by his Back Bay home, the Boston Globe reported

The Boston Herald reported a similar story.

Latest reports indicate that Brady is OK, but a close call such as this morning's accident come eerily soon after Brady recapped his surgery history just yesterday in a locker room interview.

"That's a big part of it. It's a physical game. I've had four surgeries in eight years," Brady said, before mentioning his shoulder, knee and groin. "Pretty much every other year having a surgery. All surgeries are major as far as I'm concerned.

"You count your blessings when you come off the field; I think you have a new appreciation when you do come off the field, win or lose. You're trying to win every time out, obviously. But I think you also pinch yourself every time you walk off the field healthy and say, 'Man, at least I get a chance to go out next week and play also.'

Watch the interview here.

Most notable players mentioned in the Patriots injury report released yesterday are Julian Edelman, with a foot injury, Laurence Maroney, with a thigh injury, and Randy Moss, who did not appear at practice yesterday due to an illness.

Read reports from ESPNBoston.com and the Boston Globe.

Some have speculated that Moss may be "sick of it," in regards to comments the wide receiver made earlier this week about feeling "unwanted" in New England due to contract complications. But sources say Moss was, in fact, just ill yesterday and very much wanted on the Patriots squad. Especially by Tom Brady.

"There's only one Randy Moss that will ever play this game," Brady said. "He's the greatest, probably, downfield receiver in the history of the NFL. Those catches that he makes, where you guys see he runs 65 yards down the field, you throw it and he just runs and catches it. That's impossible to do.

"And I ask him, 'How did you do that?' And he says, 'I don't know, man. I've been doing it for a long time.' He has some special skills that nobody's really gifted with.

"He also knows what he can bring to the team. He's a great player. We're better for having Randy Moss on the team. What he does for us on a weekly basis, in practice and in the game, there is probably no other player in the history of the game that can do it. You talk about compartmentalizing. That guy can compartmentalize.

"He plays with his heart and I think he's misunderstood from time to time. He's a great teammate and I really love having him."

Read the full report on ESPNBoston.com.

The press heard a more reserved Ochocinco over yesterday's conference call at Gillette Stadium.

"What's up Boston? What the beep is up?" Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco opened the conversation, after which one reported inquired he can curse on Twitter, but not on a conference call?

"Yeah, I can't curse on a conference call, man," Ochocinco said. "...It's Week 1. You can't let loose in Week 1. You have to enjoy it, man. Enjoy the show."

The Bengals wide out also talked about his relationship with Belichick.

"Bill and I got very well acquainted once we got to the Pro Bowl and got to know each other," he said. "It became a relationship beyond just a football player and a coach. He became a friend of mine. He has a lot of respect for me in my game and I have a lot of respect for him in everything he's done as a coach. We just became really close and fond of each other's work. He's one that I look up to tremendously, one that I've never played for, but I show the same respect as if he was my own head coach."

Belichick made reference to his and Ochocinco's relationship as an "odd couple," in a press conference yesterday.

"But in the end, I think we have a lot of things in common," Belichick said. "I like Chad. I like him as a player, I like him as a person. I like his enthusiasm and the fun he has in footall, and how he competes on the football field."

Listen to Chad Ochocinco's conference call and watch Belichick's press conference.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

