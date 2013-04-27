Patriots Day 3 options abound

With the Patriots scheduled to make four picks on Saturday, plenty of talented options remain on the third day of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Day 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft gets going at Noon from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. While third day action doesn't draw nearly the attention or hype of the first two days, there are still plenty of good players to be had in rounds four through seven.
The Patriots head into the day with four selections – one in the fourth (102 overall) round and three in the seventh round (226, 229, 235).
After trading down in round one and then selecting four players total in the second and third rounds that targeted many of his team's top needs, Bill Belichick could do almost anything on the final day of draft action. He could trade down from the No. 102 pick to add more picks. He could trade up using the 102 selection and the sevenths to get one player earlier in the fourth round. He could take more chances on prospects with issues that cloud their value such as injury, off-field problems or inexperience. He could continue to target team needs, or simply take the best player available. The draft world is at Belichick's fingertips and how he chooses to go to work is always unique and unpredictable. (See third-round selection Duron Harmon!)
Below is a list of some of the more notable names still available as we head into the third day of the draft who might fit as potential Patriots:
QB
Matt Barkley, USC
Ryan Nassib, Syracuse
Tyler Wilson, Arkansas
Matt Scott, Arizona
Landry Jones, Oklahoma
RB
Andre Ellington, Clemson
Johnathan Franklin, UCLA
Stepfan Taylor, Stanford
Kenjon Barner, Oregon
Marcus Lattimore, South Carolina
Joseph Randle, Oklahoma State
Theo Riddick, Notre Dame
Cierre Wood, Notre Dame
Robbie Rouse, Fresno State
Kyle Juszczyk, Harvard (FB/H-back)
TE
Michael Williams, Alabama
Dion Sims, Michigan State
Chris Gragg, Arkansas
Joseph Fauria, UCLA
Ryan Otten, San Jose State
WR
Quinton Patton, Louisiana Tech
Da'Rick Rogers, Tennessee Tech
Ace Sanders, South Carolina
Denard Robinson, Michigan
Chris Harper, Kansas State
Cobi Hamilton, Arkansas
Josh Boyce, TCU
OL
Chris Faulk, LSU
Barrett Jones, Alabama
Oday Aboushi, Virginia
Brian Schwenke, Cal
David Bakhtiari, Colorado
David Quessenberry, San Jose State
Garrett Gilkey, Chadron State
DL
Jesse Williams, Alabama
Alex Okafor, Texas
Brandon Jenkins, Florida State
Michael Buchanan, Illinois
Lawrence Okoye
Gilbert Pena, Mississippi
LB
Khaseem Greene, Rutgers
Chase Thomas, Stanford
Kevin Reddick, North Carolina
A.J. Klein, Iowa State
DB
Jordan Poyer, Oregon State
B.W. Webb, William and Mary
Tharold Simon, LSU
Sanders Commings, Georgia
Phillip Thomas, Fresno State
Tony Jefferson, Oklahoma
Thomas Shamarko, Syracuse
Bacarri Rambo, Georgia