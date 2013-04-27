Patriots Day 3 options abound

Day 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft gets going at Noon from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. While third day action doesn't draw nearly the attention or hype of the first two days, there are still plenty of good players to be had in rounds four through seven.

After trading down in round one and then selecting four players total in the second and third rounds that targeted many of his team's top needs, Bill Belichick could do almost anything on the final day of draft action. He could trade down from the No. 102 pick to add more picks. He could trade up using the 102 selection and the sevenths to get one player earlier in the fourth round. He could take more chances on prospects with issues that cloud their value such as injury, off-field problems or inexperience. He could continue to target team needs, or simply take the best player available. The draft world is at Belichick's fingertips and how he chooses to go to work is always unique and unpredictable. (See third-round selection Duron Harmon!)