Patriots depart for Carolina

Sep 01, 1999 at 04:17 PM

New England Patriot team members will arrive in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday for Thursday night's preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.

The team will leave Foxboro at 1 p.m. and will fly out of Logan Airport at 2 p.m. The charter flight will land in Charlotte at 4:15 p.m. Before leaving for Charlotte, the team held a brief practice from 11:15 a.m. until noon in Foxboro.

The team also had special teams and unit meetings early Wednesday morning. The Patriots will return to Foxboro at 4 a.m. Friday after the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

