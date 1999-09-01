Patriots depart for Carolina

New England Patriot team members will arrive in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday for Thursday night's preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.
The team will leave Foxboro at 1 p.m. and will fly out of Logan Airport at 2 p.m. The charter flight will land in Charlotte at 4:15 p.m. Before leaving for Charlotte, the team held a brief practice from 11:15 a.m. until noon in Foxboro.
The team also had special teams and unit meetings early Wednesday morning. The Patriots will return to Foxboro at 4 a.m. Friday after the game.