Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Dec 16, 2023 at 05:09 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the second straight week. He dressed but did not play in last week's game at Pittsburgh.

Kevin Harris

#36 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Harris (jersey #36), 23, was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (183rd overall) out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder, began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13. He played in five games with one start last year and recorded 18 carries for 52 yards with one touchdown. Harris was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was signed to the practice squad.

Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

