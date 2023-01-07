Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots announced today that LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. 

Jan 07, 2023 at 04:29 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Munson, 27, (jersey #43) spent time on the New England practice squad in 2018 and 2019 and on the 53-man roster in 2021, playing in six games. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants and finished with 55 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He began the 2018 season on the Giants practice squad before being signed to the New England practice squad. Munson spent the majority of the 2019 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to Miami's 53-man roster on Dec. 17. After playing in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020, he began the 2021 season on the Miami's practice squad before being signed to the New England 53-man roster on Oct. 27. Munson was claimed by Miami after being released by New England on Dec. 15. He was placed on injured reserve in August this past summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10. Overall, he has played in 42 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Sokol, 26, (jersey #87) was elevated to the active roster vs. Detroit on Oct. 9 and vs. Miami on Jan. 1. Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit on May 11, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. He has spent time in training camp and on the practice squad of the Chargers, Lions and Jaguars. In 2020, he was elevated by the Chargers to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol was released by New England on Aug. 30 and then was signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.

