Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

Munson, 27, (jersey #43) spent time on the New England practice squad in 2018 and 2019 and on the 53-man roster in 2021, playing in six games. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants and finished with 55 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He began the 2018 season on the Giants practice squad before being signed to the New England practice squad. Munson spent the majority of the 2019 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to Miami's 53-man roster on Dec. 17. After playing in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020, he began the 2021 season on the Miami's practice squad before being signed to the New England 53-man roster on Oct. 27. Munson was claimed by Miami after being released by New England on Dec. 15. He was placed on injured reserve in August this past summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10. Overall, he has played in 42 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.