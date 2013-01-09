Patriots expect tougher time stopping Foster

"Any time that you can get a team one-dimensional, that's a big plus. Every team tries to do that," Wilfork said. "It just bottles up a bunch of things ... knowing when you can expect the pass, you can expect this and you can expect that.

"But when a team is on track and when they are running the ball good, and throwing the ball good, and the play action is good, and the special teams are good, it's tough."

The Texans (13-4) can be dangerous when they go to play-action, as well, faking a handoff and then throwing. The Patriots know they can't fall for it and leave a receiver open while going after a runner who doesn't have the ball.

They must be disciplined.

"Just fundamentals. Just read your keys and just pay attention," linebacker Brandon Spikes said. "Everybody has a job and my job is to pay attention to the run."

That means focus on Foster.

He was sixth in the NFL with 1,424 yards rushing and eighth in yards from scrimmage with 1,641. He also was the leading scorer among non-kickers with 102 points - posting 15 rushing touchdowns as well as two on receptions.

"That was really a great example this past weekend of how they like to play football down there - be physical, be aggressive, run the ball, control the clock and really just do a good job of just handling the game," Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. "The run game going the way they have it going, obviously it sets up the play-action pass game."

For Wilfork, a key is recognizing when Houston's offensive linemen use cut blocks.

"That running back sees it and he hits it right off that cut block. So, up front it's going to be very important for us to try to stay on our feet," he said. "Any team that runs the ball the way they run the ball and has the play-action and the bootlegs and all the stuff that comes after that, it's a big challenge for us.

"But we've faced it."

The Patriots, the NFL's highest scoring team, will need their usual productive offensive game to offset that and force the Texans to throw.

They've already done it once, right?