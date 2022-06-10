Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

"The Patriots and the Kraft Family Foundation, people just don't understand what they do and how much they do and how important it is," Ron said.

"Leadership from someone like Mr. Kraft is just off the planet -- it's indescribable to me, because for our family, for the five of us, it's meant everything since the first day we came here. The only reason we ever came here was because Katherine had a room where she got her radiation treatment, and if we didn't have that, we wouldn't have had a home in the city. That helped her actually get an A and honors. She has not missed a day of school. So the fact that we had our own apartment -- that was big deal."

Upon hearing her story, Slater couldn't believe how positive her attitude was.