Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

The teenager couldn't make it to the Super Bowl due to her battle with brain cancer, but Robert Kraft and the Patriots made up for it.

Jun 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Robert Kraft, Katherine Haley.PDC
Eric J. Adler

It wasn't the Super Bowl, but Katherine Haley and her family found Patriots Fantasy Camp to be a suitable consolation.

The teenager was surprised by Robert Kraft with tickets to the big game back in December, when she and her family visited Gillette Stadium to thank the Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft for his support during her time at Mass General Hospital.

Unfortunately, Katherine wasn't feeling well enough to attend the game in the aftermath of radiation treatment for brain cancer. But to celebrating the good news that could mean her fight is over, she made it back to the stadium with her family -- this time, to meet all her favorite Patriots players and even partake in some drills.

"I was really disappointed that I couldn't go to the Super Bowl," Katherine said. "I totally got why I couldn't, but it was still kind of upsetting because Mr. Kraft gave this to me. So, coming here today for Fantasy Camp was really fun. I don't get to do a lot because I'm bound to a wheelchair, but I had a lot of fun. I got to meet a lot of people and it was great."

After a personal moment at the 50-yard-line with Kraft and Matthew Judon, the Haley family's fun began.

Despite the wheelchair, players like Judon, Lawrence Guy, and Deatrich Wise Jr. made sure Katherine got involved in the defensive drills going on at the first station of the day. By the time they reached the second stop, special teams, Katherine saw that the players had a modification for just about every activity there was.

Conversations with players like Malcolm Butler, Mac Jones and Matthew Slater (to name a few) took up a bit of her time, though.

"When we're able to get in settings like this and see young people like that have a chance to get away from their reality for a day, or even a couple hours, it brings you a lot of joy," Slater said.

"The fact that our job and what we do can have that type of impact on young people is very humbling. It was great to see her with a smile on her face, out here with her family. A really special day for them and glad that I could be a small part of it."

Mac Jones, Katherine Haley
Martin Morales

For her father, Ron, it was refreshing to see his daughter get to act like a kid again.

"This day is a gift," he said, proudly looking on as Katherine shared a long conversation with Butler. "We just got word this week through her MRI that her chemo had ended and the word was that everything is clean. So this is the greatest day to celebrate right now."

Katherine was 14 when, while having her usual Sunday brunch with her family, she collapsed.

Ron, a retired member of law enforcement, noticed Katherine had one fixed pupil with her other eye dilated -- common signs of a stroke. As it turned out, she had a brain tumor on her spinal cord. When it was removed cleanly, the pathologist reported the bad news that her fight wasn't over yet. Radiation and chemotherapy for brain cancer would be necessary.

For the Haley family, that meant temporarily moving to Boston from New Hampshire for part of her treatment. They stayed in an apartment at Christopher's Haven thanks to support from the Kraft family.

"The Patriots and the Kraft Family Foundation, people just don't understand what they do and how much they do and how important it is," Ron said.

"Leadership from someone like Mr. Kraft is just off the planet -- it's indescribable to me, because for our family, for the five of us, it's meant everything since the first day we came here. The only reason we ever came here was because Katherine had a room where she got her radiation treatment, and if we didn't have that, we wouldn't have had a home in the city. That helped her actually get an A and honors. She has not missed a day of school. So the fact that we had our own apartment -- that was big deal."

Upon hearing her story, Slater couldn't believe how positive her attitude was.

"Just to get the good news that her scans are clean now was obviously exciting, but I think when you visit with young people like that, and they have a great perspective, it really helps you readjust yours," Slater said. "To hear her talk about how she's going to attack her rehab and recovery, hearing her maintain a positive outlook, I think it's a chance for me to kind of check myself. This young lady, with all this she's going through, is staying positive -- I certainly need to be doing the same thing."

Patriots Fantasy Camp wasn't the Super Bowl, but Katherine didn't seem to care while watching her father, mother, brother, and sister have a blast all day.

Actually, she might have even preferred this outcome.

"I said to one of the players that it wasn't too horrible not going to Super Bowl because the Pats weren't there," Katherine said. "So really, what was the point? This was probably a lot more fun than just seeing a football game in Las Vegas."

Related Content

news

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Devin McCourty invited Allen to practice Wednesday after the Brockton man turned his life around and received a commutation for his life sentence.

news

Matthew Judon plays barber at 13th annual Buzz Off event

The New England Patriots linebacker served as ambassador for the event, raising money for One Mission's support of pediatric cancer patients.

news

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

The New England Patriots wide receiver and tight end took part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' 47th Annual Golf Classic on Thursday.

news

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

The New England Patriots logo will be represented well on Alexa Pano's golf bag while she competes in the first major of her new professional golf career.

news

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

The Patriots wanted to honor retired Sergeant Victor Butler: a World War II veteran and pioneer for Black Americans hoping to serve at the highest levels of a desegregated United States military.

news

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

The New England Patriots long snapper discussed balancing his careers in the NFL and United States Navy Reserve with special agents on Wednesday.

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise Jr., Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

news

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising