Patriots final preseason game moved to Thurs, 9/2, kickoff is at 6:45 pm

The 2004 preseason finale between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be played Thursday, Sept. 2, 2004, one day after the game was originally scheduled. Kickoff is scheduled at 6:45 p.m. in an attempt to avoid any programming conflicts for network television coverage of the Republican National Convention.

The game will serve as the final tune-up before the regular season opener, when the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004. The opener will feature a rematch between last year's AFC Championship participants. It will be showcased as the NFL's 2004 season premiere and will be televised nationally on ABC.