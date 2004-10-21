Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Catch-22, 10 AM - 12 PM Thu Jan 25 | 09:55 AM - 11:57 AM

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Jerod Mayo on WEEI 1/22: "We have a lot of great leaders"

New England Patriots 2024 Offseason Primer

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Behind-the-scenes of Jerod Mayo's First Day as Head Coach

Patriots fully aware of Martin

You don't have to look far to find respect for the NFL's current leading rusher.

Oct 21, 2004 at 03:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - There will be no shortage of talk this week inside Gillette Stadium about New York Jets running back Curtis Martin.

The NFL is finding out Martin can still run. The former Patriot, at 31-years-old, is having a resurgent season in helping lead the Jets to their first 5-0 record in franchise history. He leads the AFC with 613 rushing yards, is second with 132 attempts and is tied for second with seven total touchdowns.

At this time last season, Martin was in the doldrums of the worst start in his career. Through six games for the 2-4 Jets, he hadn't rushed for 100 yards. He was averaging 3.7 yards per carry, hadn't scored a touchdown, and left many wondering - including some in the Jets organization - how much he had left in the proverbial tank. By the end of the season Martin rebounded, rushing for more than 1,300 yards for the fourth time in his career and re-establishing his standing in the league.

[

18777.jpg

]()Like the end of every season, though, it left Martin wondering if he could make it through another offseason of training. But a funny thing happened along the way. For all those who doubted Martin or questioned if his longevity had come to an end, Martin respectfully said that he could rush for 1,500 yards this season.

"I have wondered about it ever since my rookie year," Martin said Wednesday via a conference call. "I think that is just the way I am. That is the type of pressure I put on myself. It is almost, when the offseason starts, my first thought is, 'How am I going to get better for next year?' I don't know what it is, but I almost feel like it is starting my career over every year. I really approach it that way as much as I can. I try to build that mentality into my head all offseason."

Many saw the writing on the wall. It was wrong to call out Martin, and opposing defenses would ultimately pay the price. Many inside the Patriots aren't surprised about what they're seeing this season.

"It revolves around him," Ty Law said. "You can talk a lot about Chad Pennington and the big-play ability of [Santana] Moss and Wayne Chrebet, but Curtis Martin is the one that makes that engine roll. We understand that. We played with him - he came in with me - and I know first hand what type of competitor he is. I'm not surprised at all. The guy is leading the league in rushing right now when a lot of people were counting him out. I think that was the wrong thing to do."

What it did was lead the four-time Pro Bowl back to Santa Monica, California. Martin took several trips there during the offseason, for the sole purpose of running a set of 250 steep steps that stretch up the side of a mountain from a beach.

"They are the hardest stairs," Martin said. "Most of the stairs that I run, I could probably do about 20 sets, up and down being one. But these stairs, at most, I might get six. They are on the side of a mountain and they are so steep that you almost feel like you could fall down them if you aren't balanced right. Most people just walk them, but I like to run them. After the sixth one, my entire body is shaking."

You don't have to look far to find respect for his dedication or work ethic. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows him well. He coached Martin with the Patriots in 1996 and with the Jets from 1998-99.

"Curtis is a special player and a special athlete," Belichick said. "He trains hard. Pound for pound he is probably as strong as any player in the league. He has great quickness. He does so many things well."

[

17569.jpg

]()The list of Martin's accomplishments is long. He ranks sixth on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 12,282 yards, needing just 31 more to surpass Hall of Famer Jim Brown. He is only the second player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first nine seasons, and with another 1,000-yard season will tie Barry Sanders for the most in league history. Don't forget he leads the league in rushing over the past five seasons with 6,583 yards.

Martin is currently on pace for 1,962 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, which would put him on pace to finish the season third on the all-time rushing list behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Sanders.

"I can't compare him to some of the great backs that are on [the all-time rushing] list, because I haven't played against a lot of them. But in terms of the nine or 10 years I've around, he's at the top of the list," Tedy Bruschi said. "He's running with emotion too. He's finishing runs, you seem him putting his shoulder down, and you see the mentality he has after he gets up after a big run.

"To me, that's Curtis, and that's what I expect from him every time we play him."

Martin, who says he could "really care less" about what others say and doesn't get any satisfaction by proving his doubters wrong, is really doing just that this season. He's really been doing it his entire career. After three productive 1,000-yard seasons in New England from 1995-97, the Patriots chose not to match an offer sheet by the Jets to retain the restricted free agent.

Since then, the Jets are 7-5 against the Patriots, and have never lost in the series when Martin rushes for 100 or more yards. Martin has been proving - season after season - exactly what type of player he is, even if his name is inconspicuously climbing the all-time rankings.

The proof, they say, is in the pudding.

"It all starts with No. 28," Willie McGinest said. " It all starts with him. If you can't stop him, you don't have a chance. He's a rare type of running back, he can do it all."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl Sound Odyssey, recounting the team's 2003 championship season.

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire.  Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo to discuss his excitement for his new role.

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising