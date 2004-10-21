Patriots fully aware of Martin

]()Like the end of every season, though, it left Martin wondering if he could make it through another offseason of training. But a funny thing happened along the way. For all those who doubted Martin or questioned if his longevity had come to an end, Martin respectfully said that he could rush for 1,500 yards this season.

"I have wondered about it ever since my rookie year," Martin said Wednesday via a conference call. "I think that is just the way I am. That is the type of pressure I put on myself. It is almost, when the offseason starts, my first thought is, 'How am I going to get better for next year?' I don't know what it is, but I almost feel like it is starting my career over every year. I really approach it that way as much as I can. I try to build that mentality into my head all offseason."

Many saw the writing on the wall. It was wrong to call out Martin, and opposing defenses would ultimately pay the price. Many inside the Patriots aren't surprised about what they're seeing this season.

"It revolves around him," Ty Law said. "You can talk a lot about Chad Pennington and the big-play ability of [Santana] Moss and Wayne Chrebet, but Curtis Martin is the one that makes that engine roll. We understand that. We played with him - he came in with me - and I know first hand what type of competitor he is. I'm not surprised at all. The guy is leading the league in rushing right now when a lot of people were counting him out. I think that was the wrong thing to do."

What it did was lead the four-time Pro Bowl back to Santa Monica, California. Martin took several trips there during the offseason, for the sole purpose of running a set of 250 steep steps that stretch up the side of a mountain from a beach.

"They are the hardest stairs," Martin said. "Most of the stairs that I run, I could probably do about 20 sets, up and down being one. But these stairs, at most, I might get six. They are on the side of a mountain and they are so steep that you almost feel like you could fall down them if you aren't balanced right. Most people just walk them, but I like to run them. After the sixth one, my entire body is shaking."

You don't have to look far to find respect for his dedication or work ethic. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows him well. He coached Martin with the Patriots in 1996 and with the Jets from 1998-99.

"Curtis is a special player and a special athlete," Belichick said. "He trains hard. Pound for pound he is probably as strong as any player in the league. He has great quickness. He does so many things well."