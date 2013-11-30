 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 09 - 02:00 PM | Thu Apr 11 - 09:55 AM

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger Re-Signing, Players Return to Work, Draft Talk

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Photos: Patriots Players Return To Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

Patriots hit the road to face Houston

The Patriots will begin the month of December this Sunday when they travel to Houston to face the Texans.

Nov 30, 2013 at 05:15 AM
New England Patriots
380-20131201-pats-at-texas.jpg

PATRIOTS (8-3) at TEXANS (2-9)
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. ET
* Reliant Stadium (71,054)*

Download Game Release >>

The New England Patriots came back from a 24-point deficit to defeat the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime last Sunday night, marking the largest comeback win in team history. The Patriots trailed the Broncos 24-0 at halftime before scoring on their first five offensive drives of the second half to overcome the deficit. Teams are 6-and-617 in games trailing by at least 24 points at halftime, a winning percentage of .0096.

With the win the Patriots improved to 8-3 on the 2013 season. The Patriots are now guaranteed to finish the season with a record of .500 or better for the 13th consecutive year. At the conclusion of the 2013 season, the Patriots will be the only NFL team to finish with a record of .500 or better in each of the last 13 years (2001-2013). Each of the other 31 NFL teams had at least one losing season between 2001 and 2012.

The Patriots will begin the month of December this Sunday when they travel to Houston to face the Texans. The Patriots own the NFL's best December record since 2001 with a 45-6 record. A victory over Houston will give the Patriots their ninth win of the season and will give them their 13th consecutive winning season.

Including the Houston game this week, three of the next four games for the Patriots will be on the road.

!BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast to a regional audience by CBS and can be seen in Boston on WBZ-TV. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Dierdorf providing color. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Suzanne Smith.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Ross Tucker will call the game. Troy West will report from the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcasterBob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

NFL'S TOP DECEMBER RECORD SINCE 2001
The Patriots have an NFL-best 45-6 record in the month of December since the 2001 season.

SERIES HISTORY

380-tale-of-the-tape-texans-20131201.gif

The Patriots and Texans will meet for the fifth time since Houston entered the NFL in 2002, for the second time in 2012 and for the first time in the postseason.

The Patriots and Texans met on Monday Night Football on Dec. 10, 2012, with the Patriots taking a 42-14 victory.

New England is 3-1 against Houston in the regular season with wins in 2003, 2006 and 2012 and a loss in the 2009 regular-season finale.

Houston is 0-2 against New England at Gillette Stadium and has allowed 40 points in both losses. The Texans lost, 47-7, on Dec. 17, 2006 in their first visit to Gillette Stadium and then lost 42-12 in the 2012 Monday Night Football matchup.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960- 69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

PASSING PERFORMANCES
Tom Brady is slated to start against Houston for the fifth time in his career in the regular season. He is 3-1 in games that he started. In the Week 17 2009 game, the Patriots had already clinched the division, so Brady was relieved for portions of the game by back-up Brian Hoyer.

!SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
The Patriots have an all-time record of 82-47-1 (.635) against the teams that make up the AFC South. It is the only division in the NFL where the Patriots own winning records against each team. New England owns winning marks against Tennessee (23-16-1), Indianapolis (47-29), Jacksonville (9-1) and Houston (3-1).

CONNECTIONS

New England Ties

  • Texans Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison graduated from and played football at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. Dennison also began his coaching career as an assistant at Suffield (Conn.) Academy from 1992-94.
  • Texans Special Teams Coordinator Joe Marciano served as the wide receivers coach at the University of Rhode Island from 1978-79.
  • Texans TE Ryan Griffin is a native of Londonderry, N.H., where he attended Londonderry High School before playing college football at the University of Connecticut.
    Houston Ties
  • Patriots Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea is a Houston native and attended the University of Houston for two years from 1994-95, where he was a quarterback on the football team. O'Shea also spent four years coaching at his alma mater from 1996-99.
  • Patriots T Sebastian Vollmer played college football at the University of Houston from 2005-08 and earned All- Conference USA honors as a senior playing left tackle.
  • Patriots WR Danny Amendola is a native of The Woodlands, Texas and attended the The Woodlands High School, located just over 30 miles north of Houston.
    Former Patriots

Texans LB Jeff Tarpinian was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on Jul. 27, 2011, and spent two years in New England before joining the Texans in 2013.
Former Texans

  • Patriots Assistant Director of College Scouting Monti Ossenfort spent three seasons with the Houston Texans as an intern with the pro personnel department in 2002 and a pro and college scout from 2004-05.
  • Patriots DT Chris Jones was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 198th overall pick and spent the summer in Houston before being released on Aug. 31.
    Former NFL Teammates
  • Texans CB Elbert Mack teamed up with Patriots CB Aqib Talib for four seasons (2008-11), CB Kyle Arrington for two seasons (2008-2009), and RB LeGarrette Blount for two seasons (2010-11) on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Patriots DE Andre Carter was teammates with Texans P Shane Lechler during the 2012 season on the Oakland Raiders.
  • Patriots OL Dan Connolly and Texans FB Greg Jones were teammates for two seasons from 2005-06 on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Patriots CB Marquice Cole and TE Matthew Mulligan were teammates with Texans LB Ricky Sapp during the 2009 season on the New York Jets.
    Former College Teammates
  • Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski was teammates with Texans LB Brooks Reed and NT Earl Mitchell for two seasons (2007-08) at the University of Arizona.
  • Patriots RB Shane Vereen and Texans LB Mike Mohamed were teammates for three seasons (2008-10) at the University of California.
  • Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount was teammates with Texans SS Eddie Pleasant for two seasons (2008-09) at the University of Oregon.
  • Patriots CB Alfonzo Dennard was defensive teammates with Texans DE Jared Crick for four seasons (2008-11) at the University of Nebraska from 2008-11.
  • Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower and Texans CB Kareem Jackson were teammates for two seasons (2008-09) at the University of Alabama and were both defensive starters during the Crimson Tide's championship season in 2009.
  • Texans LB Whitney Mercilus was teammates with Patriots DL Michael Buchanan for three seasons (2009- 11), DB Tavon Wilson for two seasons (2010-11), and TE Michael Hoomanawanui for one season (2009) at the University of Illinois.
  • Patriots QB Ryan Mallett was teammates with Texans DE Tim Jamison during the 2008 season at the University of Michigan.
  • Mallett was also teammates with Texans RB Dennis Johnson for two seasons (2009-10) at the University of Arkansas. Patriots DE Jake Bequette teamed up with Johnson on the Razorbacks as well from 2008-11.
  • Patriots P Ryan Allen and Texans CB Josh Victorian were teammates during the 2010 season at Louisiana Tech.
  • Patriots DL Marcus Forston was teammates with Texans CB Brandon Harris for three seasons (2008-10) and LB Darryl Sharpton for two seasons (2008-09) at the University of Miami (Fla.).
  • Patriots DB Nate Ebner and Texans WR DeVier Posey were teammates for three seasons (2009-11) at Ohio State.
    WHAT TO LOOK FOR AGAINST THE TEXANS

BILL BELICHICK

  • Bill Belichick to lead the Patriots to his 13th consecutive winning season. Belichick has led the Patriots to 12 consecutive winning records (2001-12). He is tied with Curly Lambeau (12 – 1921-32) for third all-time. The NFL record is 20 by Tom Landry (1966-85) followed by 14 by Curly Lambeau (1934-47) for most consecutive seasons with a winning record.
  • Belichick is 47-8 (.855) in December with New England, the best record in December among head coaches with one team in NFL history (min. 25 games). George Seifert is second (27-6, .818).
    !TOM BRADY
  • Tom Brady (2,896) needs 104 yards to reach 3,000 passing yards for the 11th time in his career. He will become one of just six players with at least 11 3,000 yard passing seasons.
  • Brady (17) needs three touchdowns to finish with 20 touchdowns in a season for the 11th time in his career.
    AARON DOBSON
  • Aaron Dobson (35) needs nine receptions to move past Deion Branch (43 in 2002) for the most receptions by a rookie receiver for the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. Dobson's 492 yards are the most by a rookie receiver under Belichick. Dobson moved past Branch, who had 489 yards in 2002. Dobson's four touchdowns are tied with fellow rookie Kenbrell Thompkins for the most by a Patriots rookie receiver under Belichick. Chad Jackson had three touchdowns in 2006.
    JULIAN EDELMAN
  • Julian Edelman needs one more punt return for a touchdown to set the team mark with his fourth punt returned for a touchdown. He is tied with Irving Fryar and Troy Brown with three returns for a touchdown.
    STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI
  • Stephen Gostkowski has 10 field goals of 40 or more yards in 2013. He needs one more field goal of 40 or more yards to tie the Patriots record for most 40-yard field goals in a single season. Adam Vinatieri had 11 field goals of 40 or more yards in 2004 and 1998 and Gostkowski had 11 such field goals in 2012.
  • Gostkowski needs to convert his next two field goals to match the team record of 23 consecutive field goals in a single season by Adam Vinatieri in 2004. Gostkowski has converted 21 straight field goals so far in 2013.
  • Gostkowski has scored in a team record 102 consecutive games and needs to score at least one point against Houston to extend that mark.
    ROB GRONKOWSKI
  • Gronkowski has scored a touchdown in three straight games and can extend that streak to four with one against Houston.
    CHRIS JONES
  • Chris Jones can add a sack against Houston and break a tie for the NFL rookie lead with Ezekiel Ansah of Detroit. They both enter this week with 5.0 sacks.
    STEVAN RIDLEY
  • Stevan Ridley has 13 20-yard runs and needs one more to have the most for the Patriots since 2000. He is currently tied at 13 with Antowain Smith and Corey Dillon.
    BRANDON SPIKES
  • Brandon Spikes leads the team with 106 total tackles after a 14-tackle performance vs. Denver pushed him over 100 tackles for the second straight season. He has five 10-plus tackle games in 2013 and needs one more to match the six 10-tackle games he had in 2012.
    KENBRELL THOMPKINS
  • Kenbrell Thompkins needs 53 yards to pass Wes Moore for the most receiving yards (502 in 1995) by a Patriots rookie free agent. Thompkins already has the most touchdowns by a Patriots undrafted rookie (4) and needs 12 receptions to tie Moore for the most receptions by a Patriots undrafted rookie receiver.
    TEAM
  • The Patriots can earn their ninth win of the 2013 season and guarantee to finish the season with a winning record for the 13th consecutive season.
  • A Patriots win and an Oakland loss will give the Patriots the most wins in the regular season among the original AFL teams. The Patriots and Raiders are tied with 434.
  • A Patriots win and an Oakland loss will give the Patriots a tie with the Raiders for the most wins overall among the original AFL teams. The Raiders have 459 wins, including the postseason, while the Patriots have 458 wins, including the postseason.
  • A Patriots win can extend their NFL-best December record with a win at Houston. The Patriots are 45-6 in the month of December since the 2001 season. The next best team is Philadelphia with a 36-17 record.

PRO BOWL BALLOTING
NFL Pro Bowl balloting has begun with fans voting to select players for the 2014 Pro Bowl. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowl/ballot. Balloting will conclude on Thurs., Dec. 26. The Pro Bowl players will be announced in early January on NFL Network's "Total Access". For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl will be "unconferenced." Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by the fans, coaches and players. Players will later be assigned to team through the first-ever Pro Bowl Draft during the week leading up to the game. The 2014 Pro Bowl will be played on Sun., Jan. 26, 2014 and televised live on NBC at 7:00 p.m. from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cast Your Pro Bowl Ballot Now >>

2013 PRO BOWL – PATRIOTS PLAYER RANKINGS
The New England Patriots have seven players in the top 10 in Pro Bowl votes in their respective positions, including K Stephen Gostkowski, who leads the fan voting at his position.

  • QB Tom Brady ..................... (6th in Voting – 256,157)
  • TE Rob Gronkowski ................(8th in Voting – 100,829)
  • G Logan Mankins ..................(7th in Voting – 81,396)
  • DE Chandler Jones ................(5th in Voting – 157,514)
  • CB Aqib Talib ........................(3rd in Voting – 189,549)
  • K Stephen Gostkowski ............(1st in Voting – 105,182)
  • P Ryan Allen .........................(9th AFC Voting – 34.617) 
    RELATED LINKS
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar offer a film breakdown of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Receivers, Backs & Tight Ends, Jayden Daniels Film Breakdown, Derrik Klassen Interview

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, and Evan Lazar breaks down Jayden Daniels' film. Plus, we talk with Derrik Klassen from the Bleacher Report.

Kyle Dugger Highlights

Watch highlights from defensive back Kyle Dugger who recently re-signed with the New England Patriots.

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

Watch as we unveil new player and veteran jersey numbers for the 2024 season. View the full Patriots roster here.

Jabrill Peppers 4/9: "There's always room for improvement"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on April 9, 2024.

Hunter Henry 4/9: "We are trying to be part of that change"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on April 9, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising