Patriots hit the road to face Houston

PATRIOTS (8-3) at TEXANS (2-9)

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. ET

* Reliant Stadium (71,054)*

The New England Patriots came back from a 24-point deficit to defeat the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime last Sunday night, marking the largest comeback win in team history. The Patriots trailed the Broncos 24-0 at halftime before scoring on their first five offensive drives of the second half to overcome the deficit. Teams are 6-and-617 in games trailing by at least 24 points at halftime, a winning percentage of .0096.

With the win the Patriots improved to 8-3 on the 2013 season. The Patriots are now guaranteed to finish the season with a record of .500 or better for the 13th consecutive year. At the conclusion of the 2013 season, the Patriots will be the only NFL team to finish with a record of .500 or better in each of the last 13 years (2001-2013). Each of the other 31 NFL teams had at least one losing season between 2001 and 2012.

The Patriots will begin the month of December this Sunday when they travel to Houston to face the Texans. The Patriots own the NFL's best December record since 2001 with a 45-6 record. A victory over Houston will give the Patriots their ninth win of the season and will give them their 13th consecutive winning season.

Including the Houston game this week, three of the next four games for the Patriots will be on the road.

!BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast to a regional audience by CBS and can be seen in Boston on WBZ-TV. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Dierdorf providing color. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Suzanne Smith.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Ross Tucker will call the game. Troy West will report from the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcasterBob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

NFL'S TOP DECEMBER RECORD SINCE 2001

The Patriots have an NFL-best 45-6 record in the month of December since the 2001 season.