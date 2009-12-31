Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 10 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 12 - 02:10 PM

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots hope for 'best' vs. Texans; Thu notes

Dec 31, 2009 at 06:00 AM

Still unsure when and who they'll play next weekend in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, New England continued with its preparations for this Sunday's regular season finale against the Houston Texans. With nothing more at stake than the number-three seed, the game holds little meaning for the Patriots.

That is, unless you ask the players for their opinion.

"I can't really speak for everyone. Personally, I hate losing. I want to win everything," insisted RB Fred Taylor. "I guess that's the most I can say about that."

"[A]ny time the lights come on and you're in uniform, you're going to want to play. You want to play your best, you don't want to embarrass yourself," added LB Tully Banta-Cain. "We have a challenge that we have to address and we're trying to improve and get better going into the postseason, so this is a big building block for us to get to the postseason."

Because of the one-hour time difference between the East Coast and Texas, head coach Bill Belichickhas moved the start of practice up one hour to help his players get accustomed to the slight change in their body clocks.

"I thought it was a very good coaching strategy, given that the game's going to be on Central time," said Taylor. "I think the strategy helps us out, it's to our benefit. But they have been a team that's started fast. We don't want to get down there thinking that it's a 1 o'clock game and it's 12 o'clock; by that time, it's deep into the second quarter and we're down. We want to be able to come out against what they do, start fast ourselves and try to win the game."

Taylor described the Texans, who are trying to secure their first wining season and first-ever playoff berth, as "an improved team."

"They're a better than they've been and they have a lot of good players. They've lost some close games. They're a team that starts fast, even last week when Miami was down 24-0. But it'll be a challenge. They have a lot to fight for. I'm sure they want to show how much they've improved."

"They've got some weapons over there, especially [Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre] Johnson, he's a one-man wrecking crew," added Banta-Cain. "But they do have other guys that are in the mix, so, we have to put our A-game out there."

The Patriots defense has played better down the stretch and appears to be peaking at the right time, according to Banta-Cain.

"You always want to play with a lot of energy. And you want to have big plays to build off of and feed off of. The fact that we're doing it now as opposed to doing it earlier, I think that's the best way to be."

Brady expects to play

QB Tom Bradyspoke to reporters after practice and indicated he is preparing to play most of, if not all, of the snaps against Houston.

"I'm out there doing all the regular practice stuff," he revealed. "I want to play, and I want to do great and have a great game against a team that's fighting for their playoff lives. It's a meaningful game for us and a meaningful game for them, too. It'd be great for us to go and win on the road."

Brady was asked if he talked to his head coach about his desire to play this weekend and said he had indeed.

"He said, 'You're going to play. Don't worry about that. You'll be playing.'" Brady told the media at his mid-afternoon press briefing.

"I expect [whether it's a] close game, blowout … I expect to play the whole game. I don't see why not."

Thursday locker room/practice notes

For just the second time this season, the Patriots had every member of the 53-man active roster on the field for the start of practice. The final workout of this calendar year took place in shells and sweats inside the Dana-Farber Field House while light snow fell outside.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Hoyer to serve as backup QB; Folk likely to kick

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Notebook: Patriots ready to roll for 2021 opener

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Looking back at the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we take a look back at the events of the day from a Patriots perspective.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Miami Dolphins Preview, Devin McCourty One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the state of the team as the Patriots prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in the season opener. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Devin McCourty.

Patriots This Week: Week 1 Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots heading into their week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access: Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain David Andrews. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Dolphins on the Belestrator and we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Press Pass: Preparing for Week 1

David Andrews, Dont'a Hightower, Mac Jones, and more discuss week 1 of the regular season

Chase Winovich 9/10: 'It's up to us to get our bodies and minds ready to play'

Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, September 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising