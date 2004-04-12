Patriots in Europe: Davey and Gessner continue to shine

]()
In other action across the pond, **David Pruce** started at left tackle in the Frankfurt Galaxy's 20-10 road victory over the Cologne Centurions.
Buck Rasmussen, the Patriots' eighth NFL Europe allocation, did not see game action with the Galaxy.
Notes
Davey also rushed three times in the game for 13 yards, including an 11-yard scamper. … In two starts for Berlin, Davey has completed 20-of-32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with a 110.2 passer rating. … Despite the relatively impressive win, Davey expects more in the coming weeks from his Thunder squad. "We turned the ball over too many times and offensively we were not at our best today," Davey told NFLEurope.com following the win. "Our defense kept us in the game today, and we made enough plays to win the football game in the second half. It was a typical first road game with some of the mistakes that we made and our loss of focus, but we just have to clear it up. When we fire on all cylinders this is going to be a really good team." … Gessner's two-game totals include eight receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns with a 14.3-yard average. … Farley has seven tackles in two games. … Flugence has 10 tackles and two passes defensed on the young season. … Perry has 14 tackles in two starts at safety for the Admirals. … Berlin, Frankfurt and Rhein all sit tied atop the NFLEL standings at 2-0. … Week Three action includes Rhein at Frankfurt on Saturday, with Amsterdam at Scotland and Cologne at Berlin on Sunday. Saturday's game is available on the NFL Network, while Sunday's Admirals/Claymores matchup is on DIRECTV
