Patriots in Europe: Davey and Gessner continue to shine

Apr 12, 2004 at 09:10 AM

            Patriots quarterback **Rohan Davey** and wide receiver **Chas Gessner** had productive outings for the second straight week in NFL Europe, as seven Patriots saw action in Week Two. Davey completed 12-of-18 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Berlin Thunder defeat the Amsterdam Admirals 28-17 at the Amsterdam ArenA. The Patriots' third-year signal caller showcased his deep throwing ability, connecting on touchdown passes of 43 and 52 yards to German national player **Jorg Heckenbach**. Gessner continued to excel in the passing game for the Thunder, grabbing a team-high four receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. The former Brown University standout hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception on a trick play in the third quarter, then sealed the Berlin victory with a 12-yard scoring grab in the fourth. Three other Patriots contributed to the Thunder's second consecutive win. Safety **Scott Farley** tallied five tackles and linebacker **Lawrence Flugence** collected four stops and a pass defense in the victory. **Jamil Soriano** started at right guard and led an offensive line that allowed just one sack on 27 pass attempts. Safety **Jason Perry** finished second on the Admirals with four solo tackles in the defeat.  

]()

