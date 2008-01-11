Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report - 1/11/2008

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)

(O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty