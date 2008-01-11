Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report - 1/11/2008

Friday, January 11, 2008
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (16-0)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|TEAM DID NOT PRACTICE *
|Doubtful
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed *
|Questionable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|S
|Andrews, Willie
|Elbow
|TE
|Brady, Kyle
|Team Decision
|FB
|Eckel, Kyle
|Stomach
|S
|Harrison, Rodney
|Thigh
|CB
|Hobbs, Ellis
|Groin
|T
|Kaczur, Nick
|Foot
|G
|Neal, Stephen
|Shoulder
|TE
|Spach, Stephen
|Knee
|CB
|Spann, Antwain
|Hamstring
|Probable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|QB
|Brady, Tom
|Right Shoulder
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (12-5)
|Out
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|LB
|Peterson, Mike
|Hand
|Doubtful
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|*No Players Listed *
|Probable
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|DT
|Henderson, John (FP)
|Hamstring
|DT
|Jackson, Grady (FP)
|Knee
|WR
|Williams, Reggie (FP)
|Back
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty