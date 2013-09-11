Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Wednesday, September 11, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Wrist (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin (LP)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm (LP)
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee (LP)
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Hamstring (LP)
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle (LP)
|Duron Harmon
|DB
|Hamstring (LP)
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Knee (LP)
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring (LP)
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee (LP)
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh (LP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring (FP)
|Alfonzo Dennard
|CB
|Ankle (FP)
|Stevan Ridley
|RB
|Shoulder (FP)
|NEW YORK JETS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Quinton Coples
|DL
|Ankle (DNP)
|Jeremy Kerley
|WR
|Concussion (DNP)
|Mark Sanchez
|QB
|Right Shoulder (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jeff Cumberland
|TE
|Chin (LP)
|Kennrick Ellis
|DL
|Back (LP)
|Santonio Holmes
|WR
|Foot (LP)
|Nick Mangold
|OL
|Elbow (LP)
|Sheldon Richardson
|DL
|Shoulder (LP)
|Kellen Winslow
|TE
|Knee (DNP)
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Oblique (FP)
|Willie Colon
|OL
|Knee (FP)
|Antonio Cromartie
|DB
|Hip (FP)
|Clyde Gates
|WR
|Knee (FP)
|Damon Harrison
|LB
|Knee (FP)
|Stephen Hill
|WR
|Knee (FP)
|Ben Ijalana
|OL
|Knee (FP)
|Chris Ivory
|RB
|Thumb (FP)
|Garrett McIntyre
|LB
|Ribs (FP)
|Dee Milliner
|DB
|Hip (FP)
|Bilal Powell
|RB
|Shoulder (FP)
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Ankle (FP)
Tuesday, September 10, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Wrist (Placed on IR)
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Duron Harmon
|DB
|Hamstring
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring
|Alfonzo Dennard
|CB
|Ankle
|Stevan Ridley
|RB
|Shoulder
|NEW YORK JETS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Quinton Coples
|DL
|Ankle
|Jeremy Kerley
|WR
|Concussion
|Mark Sanchez
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Antonio Cromartie
|DB
|Hip
|Jeff Cumberland
|TE
|Chin
|Clyde Gates
|WR
|Knee
|Kennrick Ellis
|DL
|Back
|Santonio Holmes
|WR
|Foot
|Nick Mangold
|OL
|Elbow
|Sheldon Richardson
|DL
|Shoulder
|Kellen Winslow
|TE
|Knee
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Oblique
|Willie Colon
|OL
|Knee
|Damon Harrison
|LB
|Knee
|Stephen Hill
|WR
|Knee
|Ben Ijalana
|OL
|Knee
|Chris Ivory
|RB
|Thumb
|Garrett McIntyre
|LB
|Ribs
|Dee Milliner
|DB
|Hip
|Bilal Powell
|RB
|Shoulder
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Ankle
Monday, September 9, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Duron Harmon
|DB
|Hamstring
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|NEW YORK JETS (1-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Quinton Coples
|DL
|Ankle
|Jeremy Kerley
|WR
|Concussion
|Mark Sanchez
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Kellen Winslow
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Antonio Cromartie
|DB
|Hip
|Jeff Cumberland
|TE
|Chin
|Clyde Gates
|WR
|Knee
|Kennrick Ellis
|DL
|Back
|Santonio Holmes
|WR
|Foot
|Nick Mangold
|OL
|Elbow
|Sheldon Richardson
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Oblique
|Willie Colon
|OL
|Knee
|Damon Harrison
|LB
|Knee
|Stephen Hill
|WR
|Knee
|Ben Ijalana
|OL
|Knee
|Chris Ivory
|RB
|Thumb
|Garrett McIntyre
|LB
|Ribs
|Dee Milliner
|DB
|Hip
|Bilal Powell
|RB
|Shoulder
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty