Patriots, Light agree to extension

]()Light has been a constant along an offensive line that has been in flux in recent seasons. Selected as the 48th player overall out of Purdue, the fourth-year player started 12 games as a rookie and has now started 44 consecutive games for the Patriots at left tackle dating back to the 2001 season. Light, who missed early portions of training camp this season following an offseason appendectomy, has started 53 of his 55 career games.

One player happy to see Light remain with the Patriots on a long-term basis is quarterback Tom Brady. Light, who protects Brady's blindside, has been a part of the lines that did not allow a sack throughout the 2003 playoffs and that has surrendered just 63 sacks over the last two seasons.

"It's great," Brady said. "He certainly deserves it. He's a tough player. In my position, you always want to know that your backside is protected. There's nobody else I'd rather have over there. He's a great player."

In regards to passing up a shot at free agency and potentially a more lucrative payout, Light expressed his desire to get a deal done now and remain with the Patriots.