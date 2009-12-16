Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Aug 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Day 8 blogservations: Jones dealing in the rain

Mac Jones 8/5: 'I need to take it day by day and stick to the process'

Cam Newton 8/5: 'You got to be able to deliver'

Notebook: Patriots 'backer-hood tradition continues

Day 7 blogservations: Pats pick party slows momentum

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Bill Belichick 8/4: 'We will get started on fundamentals and that will be a lengthy process'

Day 6 Debrief: First Practice in Full Pads

Day 6 blogservations: Pads go on, Harry steps up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

Notebook: McCourty continuing Patriots tradition in year 12

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

Patriots Locker Room Quotes

Dec 16, 2009 at 09:00 AM

Ty Warren, Defensive Lineman
(On being able to effectively stop the run)
"It's been pretty good for the most part. The times that it hasn't been, you'd always like to get those back, but you can't be mad at where we are. There's still three more games to go, so you know as we always say around here, 'We can always get better.'"

(On how much Buffalo's offense has changed since Week One)
"I think that early on, there was a lot of talk about them going no-huddle. They tried some of that to hurry up the offense. Now, with the new coach there, they're not doing the hurry-up. They're doing a lot of two-tight end sets. Their backfield is the strength of that offense right now. There have been a lot of shovels on that offensive line, that's different with their O-line, with [Eric] Wood breaking his leg and right on down the line. Obviously, the running backs are the strength of that offense and they try to use that to their advantage. It looks like they're trying to get [Terrell] Owens and Lee Evans more involved and there are a lot of screen plays involved. And they really hurt us on those screen plays when we played them in Week One."

(On Vince Wilfork's ability at nose tackle)
"That's what he was born to do. And he does it well."

(On depth on the defensive line)
"You see Mike [Wright] step in there for me and Titus [Adams] came in there for Vince [Wilfork]. Like I said, that's the name of the game, if guys go down and another guy has to step in. That's why everybody has to know every position up there on the field."

Wes Welker, Wide Receiver
(On how the Bills' defense has changed since Week One)
"They're getting a lot of turnovers. They had a big turnover against us, but they've kept that streak going. I think they lead the league in interceptions and I think they have 25, or something like that. They're playing really good football, especially on their pass defense, so we're going to have to go out there, and be sharp on our routes and sharp on our throws, make sure we're protecting well and do all of those things."

(On December conditions in Buffalo)
"You have to be ready for any sort of conditions there. We get some bad conditions here, but it's even worse there and you've got to be ready for it."

(On Jairus Byrd's play)
"He's kind of a ball hawk back there. He's does a great job of reading the quarterback and breaking on the ball. He's a real opportunistic type of guy and he's always around the football. So you have to be weary of where he's at and make sure you're putting the ball in the right places and that you're running the right routes."

(On learning from mistakes made during the teams' first meeting this year)
"I think it just comes down to us executing. We had some unfortunate plays there in the first game, but we were able to overcome it in the end. But we won't be lucky this time around. We need to make sure that we're bringing it all together and know that they're playing some good football right now."

(On playing a late-season division game)
"Anytime you have a divisional game, it's key, especially down the stretch here and being where we sit. It's a tough game. We have to make sure that we're coming out and playing well, especially in the division."

Kevin Faulk, Running Back
(On differences in the Buffalo defense from the early season)
"They're playing better. They've got a lot of new guys on their team and they're playing a lot of different schemes that they didn't play in the first game that we played against them."

(On the conditions in Buffalo last year)
"All I remember was the wind that I've never experienced before in my life."

(On the importance of this late-season division game)
"Even though it's a divisional game that's not the reason why it's important. It's important to us because it's our next game. And any game that we play from hereon out is important because we have to win every game."

(On the importance of getting a win on the road)
"We need a road win because if we want to get where we want to get, we're going to need a win on the road."

(On what has eluded the Patriots while playing on the road)
"If you could put a finger on it, we wouldn't even be talking about it right now. It's one of those little things that you can't put a finger on it. You just have to go out there and continue to work hard and continue to play hard."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Harvey Langi 8/8: 'I'm excited to be here'

Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Carl Davis 8/8: 'I'm just trying to help my team in any type of way'

Patriots defensive lineman Carl Davis addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Henry Anderson 8/8: 'Feels like training camp to me'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Matthew Slater 8/8: 'As you get older you need to work smarter'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Justin Bethel 8/8: 'X's and O's don't move'

Patriots defensive back Justin Bethel addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

N'Keal Harry 8/8: 'I'm feeling good out there'

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry addresses the media on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising