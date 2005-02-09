Patriots looking for qualified candidates -- immediate openings

The New England Patriots are searching for qualified candidates for the following positions:
The primary responsibility for the Webmaster will be to manage the content of the various Patriots-related websites: Patriots.com, Patriots: Special Access, PFWonline.com, GilletteStadium.com, and associated community portal websites. In addition to supporting the content of the sites directly related to the New England Patriots, the Webmaster will also be responsible for some ancillary websites managed by the Kraft Group as needed.
