Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

I don't understand Miami's firing of Brian Flores. He's one of the more recent successes from Bill Belichick's coaching tree. Would Bill consider bringing him back on the staff? He certainly had the Patriots' number in Miami. I can't see how he wouldn't improve New England on either side of the ball. Dan Murphy

During his many years in New England prior to taking the Dolphins job, Flores always struck me as both a likeable guy and a talented coach. Many of us were taken by surprise when Miami decided to fire him, but as with any organization or workplace, there are always internal politics of which outsiders aren't necessarily aware. My guess is that was a critical factor in the club's decision to let Flores go.

As you know, Flores has since filed a lawsuit against the NFL and a handful of specific teams, including the Dolphins, through which some of that dirty laundry is being aired. My understanding is that he is still eligible, though, to be hired by any club that could use his coaching experience and expertise, either as a head coach or an assistant.

Whether or not Belichick would make this move is difficult to ascertain at the moment. It's unclear whether Flores' public releasing of text messages between him and Belichick as part of the aforementioned legal proceedings has done any damage to their personal and professional relationship. If the Patriots could get him back here, however, that would certainly be a boost to this coaching staff's depth chart. - Erik Scalavino

Seeing Mike Florio's new report on Deflategate, is there anything that comes from this? Or does this end up being another scenario where the NFL just looks bad, but nothing more? I suppose there could be another lawsuit. If all of this were to be verified somehow, there's no way the Patriots could regain those lost draft picks, correct? Ryan Dart

If there's anything to this story, do you anticipate the Krafts looking for some form of compensation from the league? Darryl Rucker

Impossible to say for certain at this early juncture, but if I were either of you, I wouldn't expect the league to admit wrongdoing or compensate the Patriots for any unwarranted damages. Erik Scalavino

Two questions for you guys today: 1) Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame locker exhibit is split 50/50 between the Broncos and Colts. His career was split 14 years/4 years and he won one Super Bowl with each, but do you think that's what Tom Brady's locker will look like in Canton? And does he have a say? 2) Tom has to be signing a one-day contract with the Patriots (at least). Isn't he on vacation right now? Did anyone truly believe he'd leave sunny Costa Rica or wherever to hop on a plane and arrive in a 23-degree sleet-ridden Foxborough for a ceremony yesterday? Maybe I just can't move on without some sort of closure. Shepard Greene

When are the Patriots going to retire Tom Brady's number 12? It would be a great gesture by the team. Bert Eldredge

When will the Patriots retire Brady's No. 12 jersey? William Jakabek

Let's start from the top here and work our way down. The locker exhibits that the Pro Football Hall of Fame makes for each member of a particular year's enshrinement class are a reflection of the player's career in total, including personal mementos from before they entered the league. So, yes, Brady will have some sort of input when his time comes in 2027 (the first year he's eligible for Canton). I've no doubt his 20 years with the Patriots will reflect the overwhelming majority of items in that locker, assuming the tradition is still being performed at that point.