Patriots Mailbag: Combine Risers, Late-Round Fits and the Coming Free Agency Frenzy

Welcome to the weird interstitial week between the Combine and the start of the new league year that arrives next Wednesday, March 13. We just got plenty to chew on from Indianapolis as the rumor mill was working overdrive as to how the Patriots will pursue this critical offseason, one in which they have their highest draft pick since the 1990s and over $100 million in projected cap space.

Now, we're mere days away from when the rubber meets the road, possibly with some internal moves later this week and then Free Agency's arrival next week. By St. Patrick's Day, the New England Patriots will look far different than they do now, setting the stage for the late April draft where the team should set an exciting new course for the long-term future.

As we wait for the real fun to begin, here's what's on the mind of our faithful Patriots readers.

Why is there so much hate for J.J. McCarthy? Other than a few throws where his WR ran the wrong route, he seems to have had a great combine. He threw a 61 mph ball (1 mph slower than Joe Milton), he interviewed very well, & he seems like a very smart & tough leader. What gives? -@chdmrtn

Feels like those few bad throws were outliers to the momentum that McCarthy has been building since winning the National Championship. Generally, it still feels like he's going to be the fourth quarterback off the board, surpassing Michael Penix Jr., despite a strong Combine from Penix that included 10.5-inch hands which would be a nice benefit in the windy weather of Foxborough. McCarthy is that rare prospect who just didn't throw the ball enough in college, leaving some unknown factors around the most important skillset for a QB at the next level. I already found myself going back to McCarthy as well. However, where I've arrived now is just to take the QB at third overall. In my view it's what they have to do and if they miss on Maye or Daniels, thems the breaks. But if I was a team without a glaring hole at QB but not a long-term answer, I'd be really diving into that McCarthy film. That's the kind of team I think he best fits, where he can take some time to develop and then jump in when called upon. -Mike Dussault

Hi Deuce, it's not just my enthusiasm for TEs, the Pats have an empty cupboard this year! To that end which TE would you like them to pick up (feasibly, say 3rd/4th round) and if you were the GM would you double dip at the position? -@clazzyclare

First, let's re-sign Hunter Henry! He's been a great leader here, consistently productive and really, outside of Dalton Schultz, seems like the only option who can step right in and give an NFL baseline level of play. While we're at it, bring back Pharoah Brown as well, he's a good third option to give a baseline as a blocker. Harrison Bryant played in Cleveland and could intrigue the new staff, while Gerald Everett and Noah Fant wouldn't be bad options either, but my free agency preference is to retain Henry and Brown, while swapping in a rookie for Mike Gesicki’s lighter receiving role. So that leads me to those rookies… Jared Wiley and Ben Sinnott are my two faves right now and it seems like the draft could line up for them to be available when the Patriots would be able to take one of them. Ja' Tavion Sanders would be a higher-round option, but likely one drafted on Day 2, and we can't ignore the one-handed combine catch man, Dallin Holker. One way or another this should be a really active tight end offseason for you, Clare! -Mike Dussault

Considering the AVP background, do you think that Jayden Daniels is the guy if he falls to 3? I fear that could be a Deshaun Watson situation last year. - @chabiruba

A little bit, but it's also worth pointing out that Watson's rust was a factor as well. I think Daniels has enough of an all-around skillset that AVP should be able to work with him and find a suitable place in the offense for him. But your concerns are apt and it's why in my book Drake Maye is still my choice between the two of them. I wonder if Daniels is a better fit in Washington. Actually, I'm hoping he is. Then it works out for everyone. Unless the Bears pass on Caleb Williams and all hell breaks loose. -Mike Dussault

Assuming the Patriots take a QB at number 3, who do you like to see the Pats take at the beginning of the 2nd round? -@joelshapiro20

Seems to me that the Patriots media consensus right now is QB at three and then tackle at the top of the second, or even a trade-up back into the bottom of the first for that tackle if the run on them starts early. Every year it seems like there are explosive wide receivers that last into the third round. In my view, the foundation of the offense can quickly be put into place with a quarterback and a tackle inside the draft's first 30-40 picks. Some favorites from the Combine include Evan Lazar's boo, Kingsley Suamataia, who almost certainly got himself into the first round with his performance in Indy, as did Amarius Mims. Patrick Paul could also be an option for a mammoth left tackle that seems to be a second-round option. But after that, including all those like Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, the options could be limited for legit tackle options by the mid-30s. Hence, a trade-up wouldn't be the worst thing here. Whereas there always seem to be receivers, the Patriots would be wise to grab one of the offensive linemen in a year where it's a stacked class. -Mike Dussault

Say this is the Pats' plan: take Maye at 3, if not there, trade down a few spots and take Daniels (and bring Brissett as a starter/mentor), if not there, trade a pick for Fields, if no deal, keep drafting quality players including a QB, and try to sign Baker Mayfield. Any strong objections? -Stan C.