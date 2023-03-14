Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

First off love the show. You guys were talking about corners last week and although I agree with the top guys (Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr, and Devon Witherspoon) there is a very real possibility all 3 are off the board at 14.

Wondering your guys thoughts on Emmanuel Forbes. Measured 6' at the combine, ran well and despite that not always translating from underwear Olympics to game speed makes you feel better that he's not another Ras-I Dowling or Joejuan Williams (aka big and slow). Played in almost every game for Miss St. over 3 years. All-SEC freshman and 2nd team All-American. Scouting reports knock him for tackling but say the effort is still there and all talk about his great ability in man/press. More and more I think about it I'd almost rather a trade down to early 20s, collect a 3 or 4 and still have the option to get a really good corner who's probably being overlooked due to the strength of the top 3 guys. - Sam

You can't ignore Forbes production on the ball, I think that's what stands out the most to me and why he intrigues me. I mean, six pick-sixes in his career is ridiculous and ball skills like that are something that should interest the Patriots. However, he's really skinny and slight, and that knocks him down a peg in my book considering this is such a talented and deep group this year. Deonte Banks, Juju Brents and Garrett Williams are just a few that I like more than Forbes in that range, but honestly if they could get Gonzalez or Porter at the top, I think they're worth it. ­

Ivan Fears stated that JJ Taylor had speed and stop and go ability which reminded him of Dion Lewis. The negatives on JJ were that he was not a good pass protection blocker. But a third down back does not need to block because he would be running a pass route. Do you think that Bill O’Brien will tap into Taylor's third down abilities to improve our offense in the upcoming year? - Fred Rider

It's a good question, but I'd have to say as we enter Taylor's fourth year it's tough to project him to suddenly break out unless there are major injury problems above him. In each of his three seasons he's seen less and less playtime, from 24 touches in 2020 to 23 in 2021 to just 11 in 2022. At the very least Taylor's continued spot on the roster at least signals to me that they might consider taking someone like Deuce Vaughn in the draft, that they're not totally avoidant of small, water bug-types. But they have to be able to block because teams will blitz and challenge those players and it's not as easy as just letting them go out into a route, sometimes you have no choice. That could be the lingering issue with Taylor but who's to say. The presence of Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris will be something to watch this spring and summer. Neither really seized a role as a rookie, while Ty Montgomery should also factor in after being healthy for just one game last season. The bigger question is whether they tap the running back spot again and what that would say about Strong, Harris and Taylor's present and futures.

I have always been more of a fan of quick release pocket passers like Tom Brady and Joe Montana because of not only their skill but also their availability but I cannot deny that running quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are very skilled excellent players in their own right but are more prone to injuries because of their skill set requiring them to put their body on the line resulting in a lot of lost time. Which style of quarterback do you prefer? - Marc Saez