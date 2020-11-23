Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 11/23: Assessing the loss in Houston

Nov 23, 2020 at 09:13 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Tom E. Curran breaks down the big picture of the loss to Houston, while NBC Sports Boston colleague Phil Perry hands out his grades from the game with the quarterback and defensive line coming out with the top marks.

Andy Hart of WEEI finds the Patriots already thin playoff hopes even more dashed in another oh-so-close loss this season, while Ryan Hannable has 10 quick thoughts on the defeat in Houston.

Zach Cox of NESN takes a positive look at Damiere Byrd's best game as a Patriot, as he's finding some consistency the last couple weeks. Cox also broke down Deshaun Watson's big day and how frustrating it was for the Pats D to have little success stopping him.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald takes a look forward to 2021, while also pointing out Byrd's big day. The Globe's Ben Volin felt it was a lack of athleticism that is most hurting the Patriots defense. Jim McBride has his takeaways from the disappointing loss.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal thought the loss in Houston felt a lot like last year's loss in Houston. Evan Lazar of CLNS offers his 10 things that we learned from the game while PatsPulpit breaks down the snaps totals with some youngsters continuing to play significant roles on defense along with Ryan Spagnoli's three winners and five losers.

