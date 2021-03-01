Patriots News Blitz 3/1: What will the Patriots do this offseason?

Boston.com writes that Bill Belichick has done nothing but rave about Cam Newton this offseason, see what that means for the 2021 quarterback search.
The Boston Herald writes about Dave Ziegler and why Bill Belichick selected him as the new Director of Player Personnel. Be sure to watch an interview on Patriots All-Access to learn more.
Jeff Howe from The Athletic discusses the Patriots “offseason handbook” and what moves they need to make to be successful in 2021.
Tom Curran from NBC Sports Boston ranks his top five defensive line prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft and who he thinks would be the best fit for the Patriots.