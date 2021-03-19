Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/19: Izzo on the move

Mar 19, 2021
New England Patriots

Staff

ESPN Boston writes that center David Andrews has reportedly re-signed with the Patriots on a 4-year deal. They also mention how tight end Ryan Izzo has been traded to the Houston Texans.

The Boston Globe writes about how well known sports agent Drew Rosenhaus worked with Bill Belichick to help create the Patriots free-agent splash.

Boston.com discusses Patrick Chung's retirement from the NFL and also mentions that the Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk to a one-year deal.

The Boston Herald says that even though the Patriots have gotten much better, they are still not the best team in the division.

