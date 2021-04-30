Official website of the New England Patriots

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day two

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots News Blitz 4/30: Patriots get their guy

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots were able to remain patient and still get their QB of the future.

The Boston Globe resets the Patriots draft board and mentions which players they might target on day 2 of the NFL draft.

Boston.com writes about how Mac Jones said he secretly wanted to be drafted by the Patriots. They also write about 3 things you should know about Mac Jones.

The Providence Journal discusses how Bill Belichick said that Cam Newton is currently the starting quarterback despite drafting Mac Jones.

