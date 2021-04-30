Patriots News Blitz 4/30: Patriots get their guy

ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots were able to remain patient and still get their QB of the future.
The Boston Globe resets the Patriots draft board and mentions which players they might target on day 2 of the NFL draft.
Boston.com writes about how Mac Jones said he secretly wanted to be drafted by the Patriots. They also write about 3 things you should know about Mac Jones.
The Providence Journal discusses how Bill Belichick said that Cam Newton is currently the starting quarterback despite drafting Mac Jones.