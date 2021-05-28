Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

May 28, 2021
ESPN Boston writes that rookie Mac Jones has been impressing his coaches and teammates at OTAs.

The Boston Globe writes about how Hunter Henry’s skills have been on full display at voluntary workouts.

Boston.com discusses 5 takeaways from the practice field at OTAs the past week.

NBC Boston writes about when Julio Jones might be traded and what it would cost.

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
