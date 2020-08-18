Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Aug 18, 2020 at 08:51 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots first padded practice took place on Monday and since it was the team's first chance for contact the focus was on the running game. The 90-minute workout wasn't the most physical practice but there were still moments of intensity and some impressive individual work.

The Boston Globe offers a look at the practice. The Boston Herald provides a breakdown as well. The Athletic looks at what was learned on Day 1. NBC Sports had another practice recap and felt some rookies popped. The Boston Sports Journal was impressed with Josh Uche’s smarts.

Cam Newton's energy was one of the highlights. The Boston Herald says Newton is still working his way up the quarterback depth chart. NBC Sports Boston felt that Newton looked healthy while splitting reps with the other quarterbacks. WEEI.com also was impressed with Newton’s enthusiasm.

The Boston Globe has Mohamed Sanu explaining how he attacked the offseason. Boston.com checks in with Stephon Gilmore, who met with the media after practice on Monday. The Boston Herald says Gilmore deserves a raise. Chase Winovich also met with the media and the Herald believes the linebacker is one of many second-year players looking to make a jump. The Providence Journal looks at Terrence Brooks, who has an eye toward the future while remembering the past.

