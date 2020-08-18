Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

The Patriots first padded practice took place on Monday and since it was the team's first chance for contact the focus was on the running game. The 90-minute workout wasn't the most physical practice but there were still moments of intensity and some impressive individual work.
The Boston Globe offers a look at the practice. The Boston Herald provides a breakdown as well. The Athletic looks at what was learned on Day 1. NBC Sports had another practice recap and felt some rookies popped. The Boston Sports Journal was impressed with Josh Uche’s smarts.
Cam Newton's energy was one of the highlights. The Boston Herald says Newton is still working his way up the quarterback depth chart. NBC Sports Boston felt that Newton looked healthy while splitting reps with the other quarterbacks. WEEI.com also was impressed with Newton’s enthusiasm.
The Boston Globe has Mohamed Sanu explaining how he attacked the offseason. Boston.com checks in with Stephon Gilmore, who met with the media after practice on Monday. The Boston Herald says Gilmore deserves a raise. Chase Winovich also met with the media and the Herald believes the linebacker is one of many second-year players looking to make a jump. The Providence Journal looks at Terrence Brooks, who has an eye toward the future while remembering the past.