Patriots News Blitz 11/10: Pats late comeback stuns Jets

Nov 10, 2020 at 10:26 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots season was hanging by thread as they trailed the winless Jets by 10 late in the fourth quarter. But New England rallied and Cam Newton led the offense to 13 late points and somehow kept the Patriots season alive.

ESPN.com writes about the rally in the Meadowlands. The Boston Globe also talks about the late rally and Nick Folk’s game-winning field goal. Could the comeback be a huge confidence boost for the Patriots? Conversely, the Boston Herald says the struggle to beat the Jets was not encouraging.

The Boston Herald was happy to see Cam Newton finally living up to his Superman persona. Boston Sports Journal agreed about Newton.

Damien Harris' night was cut short after a big hit the Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt. Birthday boy Jakobi Meyers enjoyed a career night against the Jets. Despite the win, the secondary was a huge cause for concern according to the Boston Herald.

The Athletic writes about Folk's game-winner as the kicker remembered his "dumb rookie days." NBC Sports Boston has a report card after the Jets win. WEEI.com has 10 takeaways from the game.

The Patriots claimed tight end Jordan Thomas from Arizona prior to the game.

Up next is Baltimore, where the idea of a faster-paced offense might be perfect for dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, according the Baltimore Sun. The Ravens are a solid road favorite for Sunday night’s game.

