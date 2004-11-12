Patriots Notebook: Dillon a consistent factor

]()Not Much Rohan** Much was made during training camp about the viability of third-year quarterbackRohan Daveyas the teams back up to starterTom Brady. It has been a non-story line since the season though, as Brady has taken every snap for the Patriots and Davey has yet to appear in a game. Davey has been listed as the No. 2 quarterback in every game this season, with veteranJim Miller the emergency third quarterback.

"Well, nothing has changed there," Belichick said. "It has been consistent and I would expect it to stay that way barring some unforeseen circumstances. I would never rule it out, but basically I see it staying in that direction."

Belichick added that Davey's progress is largely tied to the opportunities he gets in practice each week.

"He has to work through the situation that he has to work through," Belichick said. "[Brady] gets the majority of the snaps, more than the majority, most of them. [Davey] gets his opportunities when he gets them. He runs the scout team. He works with the receivers after practice and in individual drills. Things like that. It is what a normal backup quarterback gets."

Feeling Minnesota

Count Belichick as someone who's not taking the Patriots franchise-best 7-1 start for granted. When asked during his daily press conference what was the most gratifying aspect from a coaching standpoint of his team's record through eight games, Belichick didn't hesitate to point towards the Vikings' collapse during the 2003 season. Minnesota started the season 6-0, but went 3-7 over the final 10 weeks, including a last-second loss to Arizona in the season finale to be held out of the playoffs.

"It is a hard question for me to answer because I don't really look at it that way," Belichick said. "I think, being 7-1, we are in a decent position at this point in the season. That is not any absolute thing. Minnesota was 6-0 last year and they weren't even in the playoffs, so it doesn't really mean anything. How you win them, whether you win them 40-0 or whether you win them 13-12, you take a win however you can get it in this league and feel good about it. So, what is really on my mind is where the team is at now and how to move forward. Seven wins aren't enough, just like 6-0 wasn't enough for Minnesota."

Injury Update

Linebacker Mike Vrabel surfaced on the Patriots official injury report Friday. Vrabel, who is listed as "questionable" with a lower leg injury, missed a portion of team practice Friday and has a 50-50 chance of playing Sunday. Vrabel, who has started all eight games, is sixth on the team with 39 total tackles

The rest of the Patriots injury report remained unchanged from Thursday. Cornerbacks Ty Law (foot) and Tyrone Poole (knee) are listed as "out," while linebacker Matt Chatham (hamstring) and wide receiver Deion Branch are "questionable." All of the above players missed portions of team practice for the third consecutive day.

Cornerback Asante Samuel (shoulder), linebacker Larry Izzo (knee), and quarterbacks Brady (shoulder) and Miller (shoulder) remain probable.