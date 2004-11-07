Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 08 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 10 - 10:40 AM

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: One-on-One with Jakob Johnson

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: Buccaneers Takeaways, Texans Preview and Jakob Johnson 1-on-1

Press Pass: Preparing for the Houston Texans

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Whoever has the opportunity I'm sure they'll make the most of it"

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

Patriots Notebook: Dillon brings balance back

Nov 07, 2004 at 05:00 PM

St. Louis, Mo. - The return of running back Corey Dillon from a one week absence coincided with the return of a balanced offensive attack for the New England Patriots in Sunday's 40-22 win over the St. Louis Rams.

Dillon sparked the Patriots running game Sunday, rushing 25 times for a game-high 112 yards and a touchdown. It was his third consecutive 100-yard effort in games in which he's played and his fourth overall this season. Dillon, who was questionable during the week leading up to the game with a thigh injury and missed portion of team practices, did not play in last week's 34-20 loss to Pittsburgh.

"Corey [Dillon] did a great job today," head coach Bill Belichick said. "He ran well, he had a couple of big runs. We were able to convert some plays in the third and fourth quarter and were able to fun the ball and control the game a little bit."

The Patriots rushed 32 times for 147 yards against the Rams and had 33 passing plays. It was in stark contrast to last week, when the Patriots rushed just six times for five yards - their fewest single-game attempts and second-lowest yardage total in franchise history - and attempted 47 passes. Sunday, the Patriots had 27 attempts and a solid 5.1-yard per carry average.

"They did a great job up front," Dillon said. "They gave me some opportunities, and just pushed. They held their blocks and I got upfield with the ball."

The Patriots have now one 12 consecutive games when they posted a 100-yard rusher. Dillon, who notched his 32nd career 100-yard game, has rushed for 749 yards this season on 154 carries through eight games, eclipsing Antowain Smith's team-leading 642 yards of last season. Dillon is on pace for 1,605 yards rushing this season, which would break Curtis Martin's team mark of 1,487 set in 1995.

"We're just doing what it takes to win football games," Dillon said about his rhythm with the offensive line. "I don't know if we're getting in a groove or whatever, I don't know. I just know we just go out there and play hard. We play hard together, and make things happen as a unit. You have to tip your hat to these guys. We just go out and fight. We scrap. We take pride in everything we do."

Fake Of The Day
Leading 19-14 in the third quarter and facing a fourth-and-goal play from the 3-yard line, the Patriots reached into their bag of tricks. Lined up in field goal formation, kicker Adam Vinatieri took a quick snap and tossed an easy touchdown pass to wide receiver Troy Brown, who was uncovered and all alone on the left side. Not only was it Vinatieri's first career touchdown pass, it was the first completed pass by any player other than quarterback Tom Brady since Rohan Davey in the 2003 season opener. The last time a Patriot other than Brady completed a touchdown pass was on Oct. 21, 2001, when David Patten completed a 60-yard scoring strike to Brown against Indianapolis.

"It's just the play we thought might have a chance," Belichick said. "Troy [Brown] and Adam [Vinatieri] executed it well. It's hard down there on the goal line to see [how] everybody is deployed."

Score Like Mike
Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel made the most of his role as a tight end Sunday, scoring his second career regular-season touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Brady during the second quarter. Vrabel, who often lines up as a tight end in short yardage situations, lined up on the left side of the formation as the Patriots faced a second-and-one. He beat Rams' defensive lineman Bryce Fisher to the left corner of the end zone, hauling in a touch pass from Brady with out-stretched arms.

"We run those plays in practice and he always comes back and tells us he's open," Belichick said. "He had to get his feet down and make a nice catch there on the sideline. Tom [Brady] made a great throw and that was a big-time catch."

Ashworth Latest To Land On IRThe Patriots placed starting right tackle Tom Ashworth on the injured reserve late Saturday and signed cornerbackEarthwind Moreland from the practice squad to the active roster. Ashworth, who missed the early portions of training camp with a back injury, started the first six games this season before sitting out last week's game against Pittsburgh. Third-year tackle Brandon Gorin, who made his first career start last week, started for the second consecutive week in place of Ashworth.

Moreland, 27, was added to provide depth to the depleted Patriots secondary. Originally signed early in training camp, he played in all four of the team's preseason games before being released on Sept. 3 and resigned three weeks later. Moreland, in his third NFL season out of Georgia Southern University, finished with four tackles.

"Just being able to come in and contribute any way you can is good," Moreland said. "This is a good group of veterans; as long as you're paying attention to what they want you to do, you'll be fine out there."

Nearly An Brown Pick
Brown saw substantial action as the Patriots nickel back against the Rams, and as a result filled the stat sheet. Brown, who finished with three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown on offense, also recorded three tackles and a pass defended on defense. Brown nearly recorded his first career interception during the third quarter when he deflected a pass intended for Shaun McDonald over the middle. He was later called for a defensive pass interference penalty on a pass intended for Kevin Curtis when the pass from Marc Bulger hit him in the back.

"Real bad," Brown said when asked if he wanted the interception. "It was unfortunate. I guess the ball got tipped a little bit or something. It hit me right in the face. I almost had two if I would have turned around on [the other one]."

Bad Time For TurnoversTurnovers continue to be a problem for quarterback Brady, who's second quarter fumble in the end zone led to a St. Louis touchdown and the Rams first lead of the game. On first-and-10 from their own 6-yard line, St. Louis defensive tackle Damione Lewis beat guard Joe Andruzzi and stripped Brady from behind as he stepped up to throw. Lewis recovered the ball, giving the Rams a 7-6 lead.

Game Day InactivesThe Patriots listed eight players as inactive: Cornerbacks Ty Law and Tyrone Poole; running backs Rabih Abdullah and Cedric Cobbs; wide receiver Deion Branch; and defensive lineman Marquise Hill and Ethan Kelley. Jim Miller served as the third quarterback.

Quick Hits
Sunday's attendance was 66,107. ... Sunday's game was the first ever meeting between Patriots running back Kevin Faulk and his younger cousin, Rams' linebacker Trev Faulk. Kevin finished with two receptions for 17 yards and one rush for 9 yards, while Trev totaled six tackles. ... The Patriots improved to 7-2 in dome games with the win. ... The Patriots scored first for the 16th consecutive game when Vinatieri hit a 42-yard field goal on the Patriots opening drive. Vinatieri was perfect on the day, hitting four field goals (42, 31, 45, 36) and three extra points. ... Linebacker Tully Banta-Cain saw substantial action as a rush end in the Patriots dime packages. ... Brady completed 18-of-31 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. It was his 14th consecutive game, including the playoffs, with a touchdown pass. ... Brady's 50-yard completion to David Givens during the second quarter is the Patriots longest play from scrimmage this season. ... Givens led the Patriots with five receptions for 100 yards. It was his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, equaling the total number 100-yard games the Patriots had all of last season. ... Rodney Harrison led the Patriots with seven total tackles. ... Roman Phifer recorded his first interception of the season during the third quarter when he picked off Bulger and returned it 26 yards. ... The Patriots recorded five sacks from five different players. Willie McGinest had one sack against St. Louis and has a team-high 4.0 this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/8: Buccaneers Takeaways, Texans Preview and Jakob Johnson 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Buccaneers and preview the upcoming battle against the Texans on the road in Houston. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakob Johnson.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Buccaneers and preparing for the Texans

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and preview their upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans.

Adrian Phillips 10/8: "We're still making strides"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Chase Winovich 10/8: "It's just about being prepared"

Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, October 08, 2021.

Hunter Henry 10/8: "We're going to continue to get better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/8: "This place gave me a place to live out my dreams"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, October 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising