Patriots Notebook: Dillon providing options

]()Big Ben More than a few media types are attempting to draw comparisons between Steelers rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Patriots signal caller Tom Brady**. Roethlisberger, who has a 4-0 record as a starter this season, was named AFC Player of the Week for his performance against Dallas and is currently ranked first in the AFC in fourth quarter passer-rating (127.6) and fourth quarter completion percentage (77.1 percent). Brady was asked this week if the two are comparable.

"Yes, except he is about 50 pounds heavier than I was," Brady joked. "He has a big, strong arm and I think he makes a lot of really good throws. It seems like he is making a lot of good decisions. Probably better decisions than I made when I was in my first year. I think he started his second or third game and he has been in there ever since, so he is doing a great job.

Quick Hits

Former University of Massachusetts head coach Mark Whipple is in his first season as the quarterbacks coach with the Steelers after six seasons with the Minutemen. "He proved that he was [a great coach] the first time I actually met him and got to play under him as a coach," Roethlisberger said. "He is a great coach. He has helped me out. Obviously, coming from a head coaching job he knows how to motivate the guys and just really be there for me." ... Patriots linebacker Tully Banta-Cain and wide receiver Kevin Kasper had black jerseys hanging in their lockers this week, signifying a good performance in practice. ... Belichick was asked Thursday about his methods of rotating players at certain positions. "I am not really into the 'keep everybody happy' program. It is a commitment to winning and a game plan, if it is working and productive. I hope everybody is happy, but I can't keep everybody happy or worry about [them]. Everybody has a job to do."