Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 18 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Bill Belichick 10/17: "It's a marathon and we're in the first mile"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Patriots vs. Browns Highlights | NFL Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Winning games in this league is about having good players"

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Bailey Zappe 10/16: "We've definitely made some strides"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/16

Tyquan Thornton rushes for a 19-yard touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns

Hunter Henry couldn't possibly be more open on 31-yard TD

Rookie TD connection! Zappe zips scoring toss to Tyquan Thornton

Photos: Patriots at Browns Week 6

Jonnu Smith breaks two tackles on a 53-yard catch-and-run

Bailey Zappe high-points Meyers for 20-yard top-shelf catch

Rhamondre Stevenson makes 31-yard TD run look easy

Patriots Notebook: Dillon providing options

Patriots running back Corey Dillon is proving to be a valuable option late in games.

Oct 28, 2004 at 10:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - It's becoming more clear with every game that running back Corey Dillon adds a new dynamic to the New England Patriots offense.

In previous seasons it could be argued the Patriots offense lacked a legitimate option to run out the clock when playing with a lead. Head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday the Patriots are now better in that phase of the game with Dillon.

[

dillon.jpg

]()"There is no question," Belichick said. "The guy is a good back. He gets tough yardage. He can break tackles. He is a good short yardage, goal line runner. He makes good tough yardage."

That line of thinking was on display last week against the New York Jets, when the Patriots held the ball with just more than two minutes remaining and a 13-7 lead. Dillon got the call on three consecutive plays for 12 crucial yards, including a 4-yard run on third-and-two to gain a final first down and seal the game.

Although Belichick wouldn't commit to using Dillon in the same circumstances on every occasion, he gives the Patriots another option. A good option at that.

"My mentality is to do what I think is the best thing for us in that situation-who the back is, what the field conditions are, who the opponent is, how they are playing on defense, schematically, how we are matching up, all those things come into play," Belichick said. "It is definitely not the same every week."

**[

patten_td.jpg

]()Praising PattenHeading into training camp, Belichick described the Patriots' group of wide receivers as one of the most competitive positions on the team. The dynamics of the position have changed, however, as injuries have forced veteranTroy Brownand third-year receiverDeion Branchto miss the last month. EnterDavid Patten**, who has started five of the Patriots six games this season and is second on the team in receptions (20), receiving yards (357) and touchdown receptions (4). Patten, who missed the final 10 weeks of the 2003 season with a knee injury, is on pace for career-highs in receiving yards (952) and touchdowns (11) over a 16-game schedule.

"David works as hard as anybody," Belichick said. "He just keeps going. He won't slow down. He only knows one speed. He only runs routes one speed out there in practice. It doesn't matter whether it is Friday, Saturday walkthrough, whatever it is he just goes 100 percent. He has worked hard.

"He has improved in, I think, all of the aspects of his game, his route running, his hands, his blocking, all of those things. That has come through hard work and dedication. I think he has the respect of everybody on the team and everybody in the organization for the way he goes about his job."

Injury Update
The Patriots injury report remained unchanged from Wednesday. Dan Klecko (knee) is listed as "out" for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Klecko, who started last week at fullback, was injured during the fourth quarter against the Jets and had to be helped off the field.

Branch (knee) remains doubtful, while Brown (shoulder), cornerback Tyrone Poole (knee), offensive tackle Tom Ashworth (back) and running back Patrick Pass (thigh) are all listed as "questionable." Branch, who hasn't played since he was injured Week 2 against Arizona, was spotted in the locker room Thursday. The Patriots reported that all of the above players missed a portion of team practice Thursday.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady (shoulder) and Jim Miller (shoulder) are again listed as "probable."

For Pittsburgh, quarterback Tommy Maddox (elbow) and cornerback Chad Scott (quadriceps) are out, while linebacker Kendrell Bell (hernia) and wide receiver Lee Mays (toe) are questionable. Wide receiver Plaxico Burress (shoulder) and running backs Duce Staley (knee) and Verron Haynes (knee) are probable.

**[

brady.jpg

]()Big BenMore than a few media types are attempting to draw comparisons between Steelers rookie quarterbackBen Roethlisbergerand Patriots signal callerTom Brady**. Roethlisberger, who has a 4-0 record as a starter this season, was named AFC Player of the Week for his performance against Dallas and is currently ranked first in the AFC in fourth quarter passer-rating (127.6) and fourth quarter completion percentage (77.1 percent). Brady was asked this week if the two are comparable.

"Yes, except he is about 50 pounds heavier than I was," Brady joked. "He has a big, strong arm and I think he makes a lot of really good throws. It seems like he is making a lot of good decisions. Probably better decisions than I made when I was in my first year. I think he started his second or third game and he has been in there ever since, so he is doing a great job.

Quick Hits
Former University of Massachusetts head coach Mark Whipple is in his first season as the quarterbacks coach with the Steelers after six seasons with the Minutemen. "He proved that he was [a great coach] the first time I actually met him and got to play under him as a coach," Roethlisberger said. "He is a great coach. He has helped me out. Obviously, coming from a head coaching job he knows how to motivate the guys and just really be there for me." ... Patriots linebacker Tully Banta-Cain and wide receiver Kevin Kasper had black jerseys hanging in their lockers this week, signifying a good performance in practice. ... Belichick was asked Thursday about his methods of rotating players at certain positions. "I am not really into the 'keep everybody happy' program. It is a commitment to winning and a game plan, if it is working and productive. I hope everybody is happy, but I can't keep everybody happy or worry about [them]. Everybody has a job to do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/17

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

Go inside the Patriotslocker room following their 38-15 week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe joins WEEI's "Merloni, Fauria and MegO Show" on Monday, October 17, 2022. Zappe discusses the win over Browns, how the offense has come together, memories of his draft day and more.

Matthew Slater 10/17: "We are starting to see the results we are hoping for"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/17: "Its a fine line between a completion and not a completion"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 10/17: "We always pride ourselves of being versatile"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Bill Belichick on WEEI 10/17: "It was a good team win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick calls in to WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday, October 17, 2022. Belichick discusses the win over the Cleveland Browns, how the team has improved since Week 1 and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising