Patriots Notebook: Harrison makes point of emphasis

]()No Rush for Cobbs** Patriots head coachBill Belichicksaid rookie running backCedric Cobbs, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list this week and practiced Wednesday for the first time this season, has quite a bit of ground to make up.

"Everybody is way ahead of him," Belichick said. "One, he's a rookie. Two, he hasn't been on the practice field. Everybody else is significantly ahead of him. He's studied hard; we've put a lot of pressure on him. It's one thing to go from the classroom or on film and another thing to do it in live competition or even in a practice scenario and then in live competition - that's another level. All that being said, he's certainly progressing. We see some things that look good and that we like."

Cobbs, who said running backs Corey Dillon and Kevin Faulk have been major influences, sees it as a blessing in disguise that he has been afforded more time to adjust to the NFL game. He missed all of training camp with a pre-existing injury and began the season on the PUP list, spending the first seven weeks of the season learning the Patriots offense and taking weekly quizzes about his assignments.

"I was coming off an injury, so that took time," Cobbs said. "Then coming back from not playing football, that also takes time to get into rhythm. I'm really comfortable with the way they're handling things and the situations they've put me in and keeping me on top of things. It's not really a whole lot of pressure as far as when I first came in, I felt the pressure because it was on me. Now, since I've been hurt and then [rehabbing], and just learning the system I got a lot more comfortable with it. I know it, it's just a matter of getting out there and doing it and performing it."

Injury Update

Dillon was added to the Patriots injury report late Thursday with a thigh injury and was listed as "questionable" Friday after the team reported he missed a portion of team practice. Dillon, who ranks fourth in the AFC with 537 yards rushing, was questionable with a foot injury leading into the game against Seattle two weeks ago before rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The rest of the injury report remained unchanged. Fullback Dan Klecko is out, while wide receiver Deion Branch (knee) remains doubtful. Cornerback Tyrone Poole (knee), offensive tackle Tom Ashworth (back), wide receiver Troy Brown and running back Patrick Pass (thigh) are all listed as "questionable." The Patriots reported that all of the above players missed a portion of team practice Friday. Quarterbacks Tom Brady (shoulder) and Jim Miller (shoulder) are again listed as "probable."