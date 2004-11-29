Patriots Notebook: Johnson vital cog for defense

]()"I thought [Johnson] did a good job," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "As usual, he played a pretty solid game in the running phase of it. He did a good job of tackling. [He] is a physical player. He is kind of an old-school type of guy. There was a physical offensive line, a lot of inside runs, opportunities to blitz a little bit, some good contact out there and a physical game. Ted does a good job with that."

Johnson has re-established himself at the center of the Patriots run defense after missing the majority of last season due to injury. He began 2004 in a reserve role, but was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 2 and is now is tied with fellow linebacker Tedy Bruschi for second on the Patriots with 81 total tackles, including 52 solo stops. Johnson has become a critical figure in the Patriots ability to stop the run, recording at least five tackles in each of the last six games.

"For me, it's always been about being healthy," Johnson said. "It's out of sight, out of mind. If you're not healthy, and you can't contribute, then you're not the player that you once were in some people's minds. I've always believed in myself. The story has been done a number of times, but there's a reason I'm still here and I feel fortunate that I can still produce at a high level and I get the opportunity to."

Infirmary Report

Patriots starting left tackle Matt Light was present in the Patriots locker room Monday, seemingly moving well after he was forced to leave Sunday's game with a left leg injury during the fourth quarter. Light, who had to be helped off the field, did not talk to reporters again on Monday. Belichick said the team would take a wait-and-see approach after an off day Tuesday.

"We'll take a look at him on Wednesday," Belichick said. "I think he's a little sore, but we'll see how he is on Wednesday when we start practicing again and hopefully he'll be okay."

One player who appears closer to returning is cornerback Tyrone Poole. The veteran cornerback, who was listed as doubtful for yesterday's game with a knee injury, was spotted warming up on the field prior to the game but was deactivated for the sixth consecutive contest. Belichick said the poor field conditions had no effect on Poole's playing status.

"I think everybody is getting better," Belichick said. "We'll evaluate them on Wednesday and see if they're ready to practice. If they're ready to practice, then we'll practice them. If they're not, then we'll give them more time."