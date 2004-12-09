Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 21 | 06:00 PM - 11:55 PM

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Can't Miss Play: Marcus Jones 84-yard return TD wins it for Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson pinballs his way to convert third-and-16

Damien Harris outraces Sauce Gardner to the edge on 30-yard run

Mac Jones zips pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for 13-yard gain

Jonnu Smith left all alone on 26-yard catch and run

Damien Harris eyes rushing lane on 22-yard gain

Inactive Analysis: Three Key Contributors Return to Patriots Offense vs. Jets on Sunday

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve, Sign Michael Palardy to 53-Man Roster

Patriots Notebook: Law laments missed match up

Injured cornerback Ty Law would have looked forward to lining up against Cincinnati Pro Bowl receiver Chad Johnson.

Dec 09, 2004 at 08:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - While Patriots veteran cornerback Ty Law is making progress from a broken bone in his left foot, he's also lamenting the fact he won't be matching up with Bengals' Pro Bowl receiver Chad Johnson when the teams meet on Sunday.

Law, who had the cast removed from the foot early last week, was without his walking boot Thursday and said he has "graduated" from the exercise bike portion of his rehabilitation. Although he is hopeful to return before the end of the regular season, he would have looked forward to the challenge and the spotlight as a result of lining up opposite Johnson.

"I kind of wish I was 100 percent healthy because I know that if I'm covering Chad [Johnson], all the cameras would be on us," Law said. " I [would be] like, 'May the best man win.'"

Johnson, who leads the AFC in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,0171), is known as much for his sometimes-outlandish behavior as his production on the field. Earlier this season, he made headlines when he sent packages to several of the Cleveland defensive backs containing different health remedies prior to their match up against the Bengals. Law believes much of what Johnson does surrounding the game is taken in a different way then the actions are intended.

"I haven't gotten anything in my locker," Law said. "That's [Johnson] for you. I think people take out of context what he's doing. He's a fun guy. I had an opportunity to be around him a little bit at the Pro Bowl. He's just out there having fun. He'll sit there and say something, just like when we played there in the preseason and we were running around the field, 'I'm coming for you No. 24.' That's just his way of energizing it to make the game fun. Alot of people take his [actions] out of context. He goes out there and he performs, and that's what he is. He takes the opportunity when the lights and the cameras are on, to sit there - if he does beat you - to talk a little bit of trash just to bring some attention to everything.

"Chad, he is who he is. I think it brings a little bit of fun to the game. For the most part, Chad Johnson is going out there and putting up numbers, and I respect him for that."

Law wasn't so sure, at first, what he would be inclined to send to Johnson as a message.

"You know what? That's not my style," Law said before taking the bait. "I would send him me in a package. I would wrap a bow around me and pop out of a little [cake]."

Sullivan In The Mix
The Patriots may be feeling a bit fortunate with the signing of offensive lineman Marques Sullivan. Sullivan, who was listed as inactive for 11 weeks on the New York Giants' roster before being released, signed with the Patriots Dec. 3 and is projected to be the top backup at both tackle positions behind Matt Light and Brandon Gorin. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick indicated that Sullivan has the necessary skills and background, but will need time to find out whether he fits in the Patriots system.

"He's getting there," Belichick said. "I think the skills are there, I don't think that's a problem. He definitely looks the part. He looks like a tackle. He's tall, he's athletic, he has good size, runs well, has good feet. We'll have to see how quickly he can adapt to the system."

Sullivan, who has the advantage of being able to play all four line positions other than center, has started 22 of his 32 career games in four seasons. He also has the advantage of working in the system of New York head coach Tom Coughlin and offensive coordinator John Hufnagel, who was the Patriots quarterback coach last season. It was suggested to Belichick that it's not often players of Sullivan's caliber are found so late in the season.

"That's why we brought him in," Belichick said. "Nothing totally surprises you. Teams get in situations and they make moves sometimes out of necessity because of they're being stressed in other positions."

Injury Update
The Patriots injury report remained unchanged Thursday. Law (foot) is out. Cornerback Tyrone Poole (knee) is doubtful, while tight end Daniel Graham (rib), cornerback Asante Samuel (shoulder), and linebackers Matt Chatham (hamstring) and Roman Phifer (calf) remain questionable. The team reported all of the above players missed a portion of team practice.

Running back Corey Dillon, who missed almost the entire second half of last week's game against Cleveland, was listed as probable again Thursday with a thigh injury and also missed portions of practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Randall Gay (arm) and quarterbacks Tom Brady (shoulder) and Jim Miller (shoulder) remain probable.

Quick Hits
As of results released Wednesday, Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri and special teams player Larry Izzo lead their respective positions in votes for AFC Pro Bowl balloting through Dec. 6. The Pro Bowl teams will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22. ... ESPN's Chris Berman attended Belichick's daily press briefing today. Belichick greeted Berman with a "Swami" as he arrived at the podium to answer questions. ... Belichick noted that running back Patrick Pass has improved in "all areas" since he has been with the Patriots, including blitz pick up, blocking and on special teams. ... He wasn't interested in ranking him against other tight ends in the league, but Belichick said Graham was among the best blockers at his position. "He's athletic enough to get out there and stay on him. A lot of guys can initially get the position, but being able to sustain it, that's the thing about blocking at tight end."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Damien Harris 11/21: "I just want to go out and be my best"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 10-3 victory in week 11 against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 11/21: "We just need to do things better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots special teams a game winner

Patriots players Damien Harris, Devin McCourty, Marcus Jones and more address the media on Sunday, November 20th, 2022.

Zo Cam: Zo Reacts to Marcus Jones Return Touchdown

See Scott Zolak react to the game winning punt return touchdown from Marcus Jones against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 11/20 "We knew it was going to be a battle until the end"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising