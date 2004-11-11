Patriots Notebook: Milloy making impact in return

]()Milloy missed the Bills' 31-17 loss to the Patriots on Oct. 3 with a broken right forearm he suffered during the preseason, but his return has made a decided difference in the Buffalo secondary. He recorded 12 tackles in his first game of the season against Baltimore, following that up with a career-high 18 tackles in the Bills' 38-14 win over Arizona. Last week, he added four tackles and his first interception of the season in a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

"I know he is probably the happiest to be back," Buffalo head coach Mike Mularky said. "He never missed a game until this. I think he is such a positive [influence], not just Sunday afternoons, but when he is on the practice field there is a whole different atmosphere within the practice. He is that kind of guy."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who remains close friends with Milloy and spoke with him recently, knows the former Patriot will be a factor. Milloy had 14 total tackles, a sack and a tipped pass that led to an interception in two games against the Patriots last season.

"You definitely have to be aware of him," Brady said. "He knows our personnel and he knows our play-calling better than just about anybody. He is going to have his input in what they are going to try to do. He had a great game against us last year when we played them there. He seems to always find his way into the mix."

Watson On His Way

Rookie tight end Benjamin Watson made an appearance in the Patriots locker room during the media access period Thursday and is making progress from a knee injury that sent him to the injured reserve Sept. 29 and ended his season. Watson led the Patriots with 19 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown during the preseason and had two receptions for 16 yards in the season-opener. The 32nd overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Watson has stayed in the area and is working with Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen.

"Rehab is going well," Watson said. "It's a long process, and it's hard work, but I'm getting better and I see improvement every day. As long as I see improvement every few days I'm doing well."

Versatility Training

The Patriots have had well-publicized success with players like Troy Brown, Mike Vrabel and Dan Klecko playing on both sides of the ball this season. Buffalo - Sunday's opponent - has also used defensive lineman Sam Adams and Justin Bannan in spot duty on offense. Don't expect it to become a league-wide trend though. Belichick said there aren't "an infinite amount of options" when looking at which players on a 53-man roster may be candidates to play both sides of the ball.

"There are some players you can't move," Belichick said. "They don't want to move and you can't move them. You just ask the guy to move one spot or play the exact same position on the other side of the [ball] with the exact same responsibilities, and it's like two different guys. Whatever the reasons are, it's just not effective. It just doesn't work and there's no chance to do it."