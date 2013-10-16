Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 31 - 11:55 PM

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Day 3 blogservations: Jonnu Smith steps up

Patriots Pass-Catching Depth Standing Out at Training Camp

Pats rookies adjusting to NFL training camp life

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start

Revamped Patriots Secondary Gets Better of Offense on Day Two

New contract in hand, Godchaux knows there's more work to be done

Bill Belichick 7/28: "Everybody will get an opportunity"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

Patriots place Jerod Mayo on IR; Re-sign DT Andre Neblett

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DT Andre Neblett to the 53-man roster, placed LB Jerod Mayo on injured reserve and signed CB Travis Howard to the practice squad.

Oct 16, 2013 at 07:30 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed DT Andre Neblett to the 53-man roster, placed LB Jerod Mayo on injured reserve and signed CB Travis Howard to the practice squad.

Mayo suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of the victory over New Orleans last Sunday.

Neblett, 25, was signed by the Patriots on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and released last Saturday to make room for DL Marcus Forston. He is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Temple in in 2010. The 6-foot, 310-pounder signed with Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent on May 6, 2013, but was released by the Buccaneers on Aug. 31, 2013. Neblett has played in 30 NFL games with seven starts during his three seasons with the Panthers and has registered 28 total tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Last season, he played in 11 games with two starts and recorded 11 tackles and a ½ sack.

Howard, 23, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State on May 10, 2013. The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder, was released by Houston on Aug. 27, 2013. He started every game as a junior and senior at Ohio State and totaled 81 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defensed during that time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Second-Year Safety Joshuah Bledsoe Standing out at Patriots Camp

Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work

McMillan carries inspiration from 'Hightower Highlights'

Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mack Wilson Sr. 7/30: "We're trying to build that chemistry"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 7/30: "Glad to be a part of this organization"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Jack Jones 7/30: "We came out firing on all cylinders"

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Bill Murray 7/30: "I give it everything I got"

Patriots offensive lineman Bill Murray addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Joshuah Bledsoe 7/30: "I just try to take it day by day"

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Edition

Bill Belichick and Deatrich Wise join us for a special Training Camp edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO. In addition, we bring you the news and highlights from the first days of camp as players hit the field and fans return after two years, plus we check in with Richard Seymour as he prepares for his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising