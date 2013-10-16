Patriots place Jerod Mayo on IR; Re-sign DT Andre Neblett

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed DT Andre Neblett to the 53-man roster, placed LB Jerod Mayo on injured reserve and signed CB Travis Howard to the practice squad.
Mayo suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of the victory over New Orleans last Sunday.
Neblett, 25, was signed by the Patriots on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and released last Saturday to make room for DL Marcus Forston. He is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Temple in in 2010. The 6-foot, 310-pounder signed with Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent on May 6, 2013, but was released by the Buccaneers on Aug. 31, 2013. Neblett has played in 30 NFL games with seven starts during his three seasons with the Panthers and has registered 28 total tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Last season, he played in 11 games with two starts and recorded 11 tackles and a ½ sack.
Howard, 23, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State on May 10, 2013. The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder, was released by Houston on Aug. 27, 2013. He started every game as a junior and senior at Ohio State and totaled 81 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defensed during that time.