Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 05 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 08 - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Photos: Richard Seymour inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photos: Patriots host in-stadium practice

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Patriots place P Ken Walter on injured reserve; Release S Guss Scott and practice squad DB Justin Ph

The New England Patriots announced three transactions tonight, placing veteran punter Ken Walter on injured reserve, waiving safety Guss Scott and releasing Justin Phinisee from the team’s practice squad.

Dec 20, 2006 at 01:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced three transactions tonight, placing veteran punter Ken Walter on injured reserve, waiving safety Guss Scott and releasing Justin Phinisee from the team's practice squad. Walter is the 13th Patriot to be placed on the injured reserve list this season and the second punter added in the past month.

Walter, 34, returned to the Patriots on Nov. 22, 2006 after Josh Miller was placed on injured reserve. In his four games, he punted 16 times for 591 yards, dropping five of those punts inside the 20 without a single touchback. He has now played in 116 career regular-season games and seven playoff games for the Carolina Panthers (1997-2000), New England Patriots (2001-03 and 2006) and Seattle Seahawks (2004). The 6-foot-1-inch, 207-pound punter has recorded 526 career punts for 20,819 yards (39.6 avg), and has placed 163 punts inside the 20-yard line with just 27 career touchbacks. Walter was originally signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent from Kent State in the spring of 1997. He played in all 64 games over four seasons with the Panthers from 1997-2000. He was released by Carolina in the spring of 2001 and was signed as a free agent by the Patriots on Oct. 17, 2001. He played in the final 11 games of the 2001 regular season for the Patriots and appeared in all three of the team's playoff games, including Super Bowl XXXVI. That season, Walter tied his career high with a net average of 38.1 yards on his 49 punts. In 2002, Walter served as New England's punter for all 16 games and punted in 15 games in 2003. He participated in all three playoff games following the 2003 season including Super Bowl XXXVIII. Walter became a free agent following the 2003 playoffs and was signed by Seattle on Nov. 24, 2004. Walter handled the Seahawks' punting duties for the final six regular-season games of the 2004 season and also played in Seattle's one playoff contest that season. He became a free agent following the 2004 playoffs and was out of football in 2005.

Scott, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (95th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10-inch, 205-pound safety has played in 10 career games with two starts and has recorded 30 career tackles (23 solo). As a rookie in 2004, Scott missed the entire season due to a knee injury. Last season, the Florida product played in five games with two starts for the Patriots, recording 19 tackles (16 solo) before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19, 2005. Scott was with New England for its 2006 training camp, but was released on Sept. 2, 2006 and signed with the Houston Texans the following day. He played in five of the first 10 games of the 2006 season for Houston, recording 11 tackles (7 solo), before being released on Nov. 21. He was signed by the New York Jets on Nov. 23, but was released on Nov. 29 and did not appear in a game for New York. He was signed by the Patriots on Dec. 12, 2006 and recorded one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle in last week's game against Houston.

Phinisee, 23, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round (235th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound cornerback was with Tampa Bay during its 2006 training camp and was released on Aug. 29. The Oregon product was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Oct. 4, 2006 and was released from the practice squad on Nov. 7. He was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 12, 2006.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: Turning the corner, but do we know what's ahead?

When you turn the corner, does it always mean a smooth road ahead? Plus, mid-term grades and JR's take on this week's nitwitty...

news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

The Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders to walk, on behalf of DA Active, at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

news

Patriots Conference Call Transcripts 11/7

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia address the media during their conference calls on Monday, November 7, 2016.

news

News Blitz 11/7: Pats enjoy the bye

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Trade winds blowing

With the trade deadline approaching, which position should the Patriots be interested in acquiring?

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills 2

Patriots viajan a Buffalo por la revancha

news

News Blitz 10/28: Gronk not focused on No. 69

Today's Patriots.com News Blitz pulls together a week of pre-Bills coverage, including a look at Rob Gronkowski on the verge of a potential record-setting day in Buffalo.

news

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript 10/28

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 10/27: Patriots-Bills and NFL Week 8 Picks

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donates $200,000 in the names of 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six New Englanders honored at Gillette Stadium during the 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. Susan Canning of Westfield, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for KEVS Foundation.

news

Chandler Jones Celebrates Special Olympic Athletes in Holliston

More than 80 athletes showcase their talents in a five-town event.

news

Patriots sign DE Will Smith

The Patriots announced that they have signed DE Will Smith.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Richard Seymour HOF Induction Speech 8/6: "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude because I didn't get here alone"

Watch Richard Seymour's Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction speech on August 6, 2022.

Richard Seymour on what he learned from Bill Belichick during his career

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour discusses what he learned from former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his illustrious career as he nears his moment to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Richard Seymour's Road to Canton

On August 6, Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Earlier this summer, Seymour, his mother, and others close to him, reflected on his journey.

Damien Harris 8/5: "It was great to be under the lights"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/5: "Our goal was to come out here, compete and improve"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers on Mac Jones connecting with teammates in QB's second year: 'He's down to earth'

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on quarterback Mac Jones connecting with teammates in QB's second year: 'He's down to earth'.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce updated Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots announced practice time changes for Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9.  Those practices will now take place at 4 PM with gates opening to fans starting at 3 PM.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising